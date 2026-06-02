As BCAN Lauds Bank’s Impressive Performance TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s innovative-driven non-interest bank (NIB) has maintained its lead position as Nigeria’s biggest ethical bank based on the approved statements of financial positions of the NIBs by the regulatory authorities at the end of 2025 year. Other News DR Congo re-opens airport at centre of Ebola outbreakNigeria’s […]

As BCAN Lauds Bank’s Impressive Performance

TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s innovative-driven non-interest bank (NIB) has maintained its lead position as Nigeria’s biggest ethical bank based on the approved statements of financial positions of the NIBs by the regulatory authorities at the end of 2025 year.

The latest data from the FY2025 statement of the financial position of TAJBank, showed that the non-interest lender had consolidated its frontline position in the subsector based on Gross Assets and Profit values as well as in other Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) ratings during the year.

Specifically, in the year under review, TAJBank’s Total assets grew to N1.34 trillion from N953 billion in the preceding year, representing 41% growth; Gross earning assets surged to N847.706 billion, from N467.377 billion in FY 2024, indicating 81% surge; while Total Equity surged to N149.230 billion, reflecting 144% growth over the N61.250 billion in FY 2024.

A further analysis of the TAJBank’s FY2025 approved financial statement indicated that it posted N132.563 billion in Gross earnings, representing 71% growth over the N77.550 billion in the previous year; Earnings value of N1.037 trillion; while its Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose by 74% to N31.562 billion in FY 2025, from N18.166 billion in FY2024; and the Capital adequacy ratio stood at 30%.

Commenting on TAJBank’s during the year under review, a chartered banker and former Director-General of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Nigeria (CIBN), Dr. Uju Ogubunka, who cited the bank’s KPIs in the financial statement to justify his views, said the bank has made some progress and that its financial performance indicators between 2024 and 2025 suggest that.

Ogubunka, who is the President of the Bank Customers Association of Nigeria (BCAN), expatiated: “For instance, it’s Total Assets grew by as much as 41%; the Gross Earnings and Profit before Tax grew by 81% and 74%, respectively. Similarly, Returns on Assets was upward by a huge 23%. All of these in an economy that has been variously challenged by a multiplicity of factors.

“With all the positives, there is no doubt that the bank’s performance for the 2025 financial year end can be judged to be in the positive and should be encouraged and sustained.

“It is an excellent evidence that the bank is aggressively penetrating it’s targets, especially at the rural areas, and thus contributing to the level of financial inclusion of the people”, he added

In his remarks, the Managing Director/CEO of TAJBank, Mr. Hamed Joda, enthused: “The improving performance of our bank is a clear demonstration of the Board of Directors and management’s strong commitment to making TAJBank the best ethical bank in Nigeria by all assessment parameters.

“We owe our shareholders, customers, regulatory authorities and workers a lot of gratitude for supporting our efforts targeted at transforming TAJBank into a global brand in the ethical banking space in the years ahead”, Joda added.

Speaking on the bank’s financial scorecard in the year under review, the bank’s Executive Director, Mr. Sherif Idi, said: “The FY2025 performance of TAJBank is in furtherance of its corporation vision and mission and I want to assure all our stakeholders, particularly the shareholders and customers, that our bank shall continually promote their interest in line with our corporate shared value always.”

Over the past few years of its operations, TAJBank has been winning local and international awards for its futuristic, innovation-driven, customer friendly and economy growth-supporting ethical banking products and services.