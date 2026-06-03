The political landscape of the Federal Capital Territory may be on the verge of witnessing a fresh chapter as Professor Festus Uwakhemen Asikhia, a renowned entrepreneur, academic, governance expert, and philanthropist, has formally engaged with the leadership of the Zenith Labour Party in what many observers describe as a significant step toward securing the party’s […]

The political landscape of the Federal Capital Territory may be on the verge of witnessing a fresh chapter as Professor Festus Uwakhemen Asikhia, a renowned entrepreneur, academic, governance expert, and philanthropist, has formally engaged with the leadership of the Zenith Labour Party in what many observers describe as a significant step toward securing the party’s senatorial nomination ahead of the next electoral cycle.

On June 1, 2026, the headquarters of the Zenith Labour Party in Abuja played host to a strategic closed door meeting that brought together key figures within the party and one of Nigeria’s most accomplished professionals. At the center of the discussions was the possibility of Professor Asikhia emerging as the party’s candidate for the Federal Capital Territory Senate seat.

The meeting was attended by the National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party and the party’s 2027 Presidential Candidate, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, alongside the National Legal Adviser, Barrister ThankGod Enahoro. Professor Asikhia was received as a special guest as discussions focused on the future of political representation in the nation’s capital and the role the Zenith Labour Party intends to play in reshaping governance.

For many within political circles, the meeting represented far more than routine consultations. It signaled the arrival of a candidate whose profile combines academic excellence, entrepreneurial success, public service experience, and a demonstrated commitment to national development.

Speaking after the meeting, Professor Asikhia confirmed his visit and shared the vision that continues to drive his political aspirations.

According to him, the politics of the Federal Capital Territory must evolve beyond personal interests and power struggles. He emphasized that governance should be designed to serve the people, address their everyday realities, and create opportunities that improve the quality of life for residents.

His remarks resonated strongly with those who believe the FCT requires a new generation of leaders capable of translating ideas into practical solutions.

What makes Professor Festus Uwakhemen Asikhia stand out is the remarkable journey that has shaped his life and career.

Born in Uzebba, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, he has built a reputation that stretches across business, academia, leadership development, governance, healthcare, and humanitarian service. His story is one of determination, continuous learning, and an unwavering belief in the power of knowledge to transform society.

As the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Festrut Group, Professor Asikhia oversees a diversified conglomerate with interests in real estate, construction, oil and gas, healthcare, logistics, transportation, security services, education, consulting, and humanitarian interventions. Through these ventures, he has contributed to job creation, economic development, and community empowerment across different sectors.

Beyond building a successful conglomerate, Professor Asikhia has distinguished himself as a leading figure in the real estate sector. As the promoter of Festrut Estates, he has championed ambitious property development initiatives across Abuja, Nasarawa State, and international markets. Through these projects, he has helped expand access to quality housing, stimulate investment opportunities, and promote sustainable community development. His contributions to the real estate industry have further strengthened his reputation as a visionary entrepreneur committed to infrastructure development, wealth creation, and long term economic growth.

Yet his accomplishments in business represent only one side of an extraordinary career.

Professor Asikhia’s academic journey reflects a lifelong commitment to intellectual growth and professional excellence. Beginning with a Diploma in Engineering, he expanded his educational pursuits into the social sciences, management, health administration, psychology, law, governance, and leadership studies.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from Ambrose Alli University before advancing to postgraduate studies that included a Master of Science degree, a Master of Business Administration in Human Resource Management from Ladoke Akintola University of Science and Technology, and a Master of Laws degree from Liverpool John Moores University in the United Kingdom.

His educational achievements continued with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Health Management and postdoctoral studies in Psychology. He further strengthened his global academic exposure through specialized certificate programs from Yale University and Stanford University School of Medicine, where he studied subjects focused on wellbeing and artificial intelligence applications in healthcare.

These achievements have earned him recognition on the international stage.

Today, Professor Asikhia serves as a Professor of Governance and Leadership at Atlantic International University in Honolulu, Hawaii. He also holds the position of Honorary Director at Pebble Hills University in Belize and serves as Deputy Vice Chancellor for Corporate Governance at Citiedge University.

His influence extends beyond classrooms and lecture halls. He remains an active contributor to research, policy discussions, and intellectual development through publications that explore governance, leadership, business management, and national development.

Among his notable works are Nigeria: The Anatomy of Her Existence and Mastering the Art of Mental Stability for Business Success. These publications reflect his passion for understanding the challenges facing society and proposing practical pathways toward sustainable progress.

Throughout his professional life, Professor Asikhia has maintained a strong connection between theory and practice. He began his career in education and public service, dedicating himself to knowledge transfer, institutional development, and leadership cultivation. Over time, he expanded into consultancy, governance advisory services, organizational development, and entrepreneurship, building a career that bridges academia and real world impact.

His membership in several professional institutions further demonstrates his commitment to excellence and service. He is affiliated with the Institute for Social Work and Geriatric Studies Nigeria, the National Association of Public Health Practitioners of Nigeria, and the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, among others.

Supporters believe these experiences provide him with a unique understanding of the challenges confronting the Federal Capital Territory. From infrastructure and healthcare to youth empowerment, education, housing, economic development, and institutional accountability, many see him as a leader capable of offering innovative solutions backed by practical experience.

Within the Zenith Labour Party, discussions surrounding his possible nomination have generated considerable interest. Party stakeholders reportedly view his blend of intellectual capacity, administrative competence, business acumen, and grassroots engagement as assets that could strengthen the party’s position in the Federal Capital Territory.

As Nigeria approaches another defining political season, citizens are increasingly demanding leaders who possess both vision and capacity. They are looking for individuals who understand governance, appreciate the realities of economic development, and have demonstrated leadership beyond campaign rhetoric.

For many observers, Professor Festus Uwakhemen Asikhia embodies these qualities.

Whether in business boardrooms, academic institutions, humanitarian initiatives, or public policy conversations, his career has consistently reflected a commitment to service, innovation, and national development.

His engagement with the Zenith Labour Party may therefore represent more than a political consultation. It may signal the emergence of a candidate determined to bring scholarship, experience, and transformational leadership into the Senate chamber.

As conversations continue and the nomination process unfolds, attention will remain fixed on Professor Festus Uwakhemen Asikhia and the role he may ultimately play in shaping the future of the Federal Capital Territory.

For a growing number of supporters, the message is clear. The FCT deserves representation that combines knowledge with action, vision with execution, and leadership with service. In Professor Festus Uwakhemen Asikhia, they believe they have found a candidate capable of delivering exactly that.