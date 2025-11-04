The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service generated N304 billion in October 2025, the highest monthly revenue ever collected by any customs command in the country’s history.

The Area Controller, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, disclosed this in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Customs Tunde Ayagbalo, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the October revenue surpassed the N264 billion recorded in October 2024, setting a new national record.

According to Oshoba, the command has so far generated N2.4 trillion between January and October 2025, exceeding the total revenue it collected in the whole of 2024.

More insights

Oshoba said the command was ready to handle higher trade volumes with the planned Drive Through Scanning system, which can process about 150 containers per hour—a move he described as a major step forward in trade facilitation across West Africa.

He added that officers had been trained to enhance operational efficiency in line with directives from the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, while maintaining strict measures to prevent revenue leakages.

According to him, the command is also introducing a One-Stop-Shop (OSS) model to streamline procedures, save time, and boost efficiency, reflecting a “zero-compromise” approach to revenue recovery.

What you should know

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intensified its digital transformation drive to enhance trade facilitation and revenue collection.

In September 2025, the NCS launched the One-Stop-Shop (OSS) initiative, piloted at Onne, Apapa, and Tin Can ports, to reduce cargo clearance time from 21 days to 48 hours.

The OSS harmonizes all customs procedures, allowing units to jointly handle flagged declarations, thereby eliminating duplication, cutting costs, and reducing bottlenecks.

Once cleared under the OSS framework, consignments will no longer be re-intercepted, improving efficiency and predictability in the clearance process.

The service also introduced a digital overtime e-clearance system to fast-track the release of long-standing cargo, reduce port congestion, and minimize manual interference and corruption risks.