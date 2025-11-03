Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has reacted to the United States’ recent designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) and the accompanying military threat, saying the country’s deepening security crisis is a result of failed leadership and poor governance.

In a post on his official X account, Obi said the U.S. pronouncement should give every well-meaning Nigerian serious concern, warning that the current state of insecurity and mass killings reflects an avoidable national tragedy caused by leadership failure.

The former Anambra State governor criticized the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for lacking the leadership qualities needed to address the crisis.

“While the insecurity did not start with the present government, what is most unfortunate is the lack and absence of competence, commitment, prudent use of resources, patriotism and passion on the part of APC-led government/leaders to effectively govern, galvanise and lead Nigeria where no one is unwarrantedly oppressed and killed, a Nation where peace, truth and justice reign!,” he added.

Backstory

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern under the International Religious Freedom Act, saying the country faces systematic, ongoing and serious violations of religious freedom. The accusation is tied to reports of widespread attacks on Christian communities, with Trump claiming Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria and that thousands of Christians have been killed in assaults linked to Islamist groups.

With the designation, the U.S. is effectively saying Nigeria is either involved in, or turning a blind eye to, severe abuses of religious freedom.

The Nigerian government responded through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, describing the U.S. as one of the country’s closest allies and reaffirming its commitment to protecting all citizens, regardless of faith. The ministry said the killings being reported are fueled by special interests.

They also rejected any suggestion that Nigeria is a nation that promotes or tolerates religious intolerance.

Rising insecurity and loss of lives

Obi lamented the level of insecurity across Nigeria, describing it as unprecedented.

“There is no doubt that Nigeria is experiencing an unprecedented level of insecurity with attendant carnage and the most shocking loss of lives and property,” he stated.

Quoting data from Amnesty International, he added, According to Amnesty International, over 10,000 people have been killed in Nigeria since May 2023 and as I have repeatedly lamented, the unwarranted and unprovoked killing of Nigerians is most condemnable, and all efforts must be made to bring it to a stop.

Calls for U.S.-Nigeria cooperation

Obi urged both Nigeria and the United States to focus on diplomatic solutions rather than threats, noting that both countries share democratic values and a long history of partnership.

“As democracies, Nigeria and the US have long been strategic partners committed to regional peace and security. That relationship should not falter,” he said

He further emphasized that Nigeria and the United States have maintained a long-standing strategic partnership built on shared commitments to regional peace and security, adding that such a vital relationship must not be allowed to weaken.

He called for constructive diplomatic and other practical engagements between the two nations to address the ongoing security challenges and urged both countries to act together promptly to resolve them.