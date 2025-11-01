The Federal Government has maintained that the United States remains one of Nigeria’s closest allies despite President Donald Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged killings of Christians.

This position was contained in a statement signed by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Saturday, November 1, 2025, in Abuja.

“The US has been — and we trust will always remain — a close ally. The Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will maintain our laser focus and steadfast commitment to all partners who believe in genuine peace, stability, freedom, and democracy,” the statement read.

FG notes US position on religious freedom

The statement noted that the Federal Government has taken due cognizance of the recent remarks by the United States on religious freedom in Nigeria, emphasizing that the relevant authorities remain committed to tackling violent extremism across the country.

According to the ministry, the reported killings are “fueled by special interests” allegedly responsible for driving decay and division across the intersecting West African and Sahel regions.

“We mourn all victims of violent extremism and salute our armed forces as they continue to fight against vicious but cowardly foes,” the statement added.

The ministry reiterated that the Nigerian government will continue to protect all citizens regardless of race, creed, or religion.

“Like America, Nigeria has no option but to celebrate the diversity that is our greatest strength,” it added.

The official stressed that Nigeria remains a God-fearing country built on faith, tolerance, diversity, and inclusion, in alignment with the rules-based international order.

More insights

The ministry’s response to Trump’s designation underscores renewed U.S. pressure on Nigeria regarding religious freedom.

Trump’s remarks follow reports of violent clashes in several parts of Nigeria, with rural Christian communities in the Middle Belt and northern regions reportedly targeted by Islamist extremists and armed militias.

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio described the situation as “tragic and unacceptable,” adding that the United States “stands ready, willing, and able to act.”

While Nigeria’s government continues to reject claims of targeted persecution of Christians, it faces persistent insecurity driven by terrorism, banditry, and communal violence.

Trump’s call for a congressional review could reignite U.S. diplomatic scrutiny of Nigeria’s human rights record and bilateral relations with Africa’s largest democracy.

Meanwhile, following Senator Rubio’s remarks, the Nigerian National Assembly, under the leadership of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, had approved the establishment of a delegation to meet with U.S. lawmakers to provide insights and clarify Nigeria’s position on the issue.