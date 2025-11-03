In this episode, host Tunji and co-host Arnold Dublin Green sit down with two brilliant minds, Gbemisola Abudu, founder and executive director of the BMGA Foundation, and Olabode Afolayan, a chartered accountant and commodity trader, to discuss the latest trends driving Nigeria’s economy and shaping the future of business in the country.

Tunji begins the conversation by highlighting that Nigeria has exited the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. Gbemisola anticipated this exit, noting that it has boosted investor confidence in Nigeria. Beyond that, Olabode added to the conversation by emphasizing certain measures the government needs to implement regarding foreign exchange rate management.

Moreover, they discussed Dangote’s refinery expansion plan. Gbemisola insisted that she believes Dangote has built an institution that is long-term focused and will stand the test of time. Olabode agreed, mentioning that Dangote’s expansion is a strategic move toward economic advancement in Nigeria.

Furthermore, the speakers extensively explored the potential of the sports industry in Nigeria, arguing for the need for international, long-term investment and a strong marketing strategy. They used the acronym D.A.M.N. (Desire, Affinity, Monetization, and Nation-building) to describe how sports can be transformed into a major economic and national branding asset like the growth seen in the Nigerian music industry. In relation to this, Gbemisola, who is also a sports enthusiast, emphasized the need for collective efforts in developing the sports ecosystem across Africa. She also highlighted the vast opportunities inherent in sports from a business standpoint that entrepreneurs can leverage, giving credit to the National Sports Commission for introducing reforms to aid its development.

The conversation also briefly touched on global market trends, such as the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts. Arnold stated that for the first time in 40 years America is now paying more in a debt obligation than it receives in investments.

In conclusion, Tunji shifted gears to the Buy, Sell, or Hold segment, where he asked the guests where they see the Nigerian sports industry in the next five years compared to the Nigerian music industry.

Tune in for a lively and insightful conversation