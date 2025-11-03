The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced the opening of subscriptions for the November 2025 edition of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bond.

The offer provides investors with an opportunity to earn attractive interest rates while contributing to the nation’s economic development through a secure and transparent investment platform.

According to details released on the DMO’s website on Monday, the two available instruments are the 2-Year FGN Savings Bond due November 12, 2027, with an interest rate of 13.565% per annum, and the 3-Year FGN Savings Bond due November 12, 2028, offering 14.565% per annum.

The subscription period opens on Monday, November 3, 2025, and closes on Friday, November 7, 2025, with the settlement date fixed for November 12, 2025.

Interest payments will be made quarterly, on February 12, May 12, August 12, and November 12, until maturity.

More insights

The FGN Savings Bond is designed to encourage savings among Nigerians while offering a safe investment option with guaranteed returns. The bond is available in units of N1,000 per unit, with a minimum subscription of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, up to a maximum of N50 million per investor.

In line with its features, the FGN Savings Bond offers several benefits, including:

Qualification as trustee securities under the Trustee Investment Act.

Tax exemptions for Pension Funds and other eligible investors under the Company Income Tax Act (CITA) and Personal Income Tax Act (PITA).

Listing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), which allows investors to trade the bonds and enhances liquidity.

Qualification as liquid assets for the computation of banks’ liquidity ratios.

The bond is fully backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and secured against the general assets of the nation, making it one of the safest investment options in the domestic capital market.

The DMO emphasized that interested investors should contact any of the authorized stockbroking firms appointed as distribution agents for the FGN Savings Bond.

What you should know

The FGN Savings Bond program, first introduced in 2017, is part of the Federal Government’s strategic plan to deepen the domestic debt market, promote financial inclusion, and enable small retail investors to participate in government securities. By offering attractive interest rates significantly above most conventional savings accounts, the initiative helps protect savings against inflation while diversifying government funding sources.

The relatively high coupon rates are seen as a response to current inflationary trends and an incentive to attract more retail participation.

Moreover, the DMO’s consistent issuance of the FGN Savings Bond demonstrates the administration’s confidence in the domestic capital market and its strategy to finance budgetary needs without over-reliance on external borrowing.

For small investors, the bond represents not only a steady income stream but also a means of national contribution, as every subscription helps fund critical government projects and infrastructure development across Nigeria.