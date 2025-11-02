The Federal Government has announced plans to release N11.99 billion within 72 hours to settle outstanding salary and allowance arrears owed to medical professionals, in a swift response to the indefinite nationwide strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

The announcement was made on Saturday by the Head of Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Health, Alaba Balogun.

Balogun emphasized that the government is taking “concrete actions” to address the grievances raised by striking doctors, including measures related to recruitment, payment of arrears, and broader health sector reforms.

“This payment is part of a coordinated effort to stabilize the health workforce and ensure uninterrupted medical services across the country,” Balogun stated.

Financial commitments and presidential directive

According to the ministry, the disbursement follows a directive from President Bola Tinubu, who instructed the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health to expedite payments to health workers.

On Thursday, N21.3 billion was transferred to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) account for the payment of salaries and allowances, including those owed to NARD members.

In addition, Balogun revealed that N10 billion was released in August to begin settling seven months’ arrears resulting from the 25% and 35% upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for all categories of health workers.

“All these payments are being enjoyed by members of NARD in accordance with the salary structure in the health sector,” the ministry’s statement read.

Recruitment drive and residency training support

To combat the effects of brain drain and excessive workloads, the Federal Government has granted special waivers for the mass recruitment of healthcare professionals across federal tertiary institutions.

Balogun confirmed that over 20,000 health workers have already been employed across 58 federal health institutions, with more than 15,000 additional positions approved for 2025.

“Additionally, the Federal Government has released N10.6 billion as at September 2025 as full payment for the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) paid exclusively to resident doctors nationwide,” the statement added.

“This recruitment drive is part of a larger strategy to ensure that Nigeria’s health facilities are adequately staffed, safe, and equipped to deliver quality care to citizens.”

Ongoing negotiations and industrial relations expert engagement

In a bid to resolve lingering disputes, the ministry disclosed that it has engaged Professor Dafe Otobo, an expert in industrial relations, to facilitate constructive dialogue between health unions and the government.

“The negotiator has since met with all the unions individually. A joint meeting of the unions with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, with the negotiator, has also taken place as of Thursday, 24th October 2025,” the ministry confirmed.

The government reiterated its commitment to collective bargaining and comprehensive solutions, noting that discussions are progressing on key issues raised by health unions, including specialist allowances, salary relativity, and the appointment of consultant cadres in hospitals.

“These efforts are aimed at ensuring a universally agreed resolution to the agitations of health workers, which has been missing in recent past negotiations,” Balogun concluded.

What you should know

Doctors in Nigeria have continued to lament over poor welfare, including unpaid salaries and stalled promotions.

In September, resident doctors in Abuja launched an indefinite strike over unpaid salaries, stalled promotions, and worsening hospital conditions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The strike, which began on Monday, September 15, 2025, was declared by Dr George Ebong, President of the Association of Resident Doctors, FCT Administration (ARD-FCTA), during a press briefing in Abuja

In late August, resident doctors in Kaduna State had announced an indefinite strike starting 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2025, citing the government’s failure to implement the 2024 Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and other welfare agreements.