BUA Foods Plc has released its unaudited financial results for Q3 2025, reporting a pre-tax profit of N156 billion, reflecting a remarkable 99.41% YoY increase from the N78.46 billion posted in Q3 2024.

This stellar performance propelled the company’s nine-month pre-tax profit to N433 billion, marking an impressive 101% YoY growth compared to N216 billion for the same period in 2024.

The results also revealed strong revenue growth, with Q3 revenue increasing by 28% YoY to N508 billion. This performance has driven the nine-month revenue to N1.42 trillion, reflecting a 33% YoY increase compared to N1.07 trillion in the same period last year.

Key highlights (Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024)

Revenue: N588.1 billion (+34% YoY)

Cost of Sales: N326.91 billion (+15.5% YoY)

Gross Profit: N181.31 billion (+57% YoY)

Operating Profit: N152.76 billion (+35% YoY)

Finance Income: N5.93 billion (+523% YoY)

Finance Costs: N1.67 billion (-18.7% YoY)

Pre-Tax Profit: N156.47 billion (+99% YoY)

Post-Tax Profit: N147.37 billion (+100% YoY)

Earnings per Share: N8.19 (+99% YoY)

Total Assets: N1.24 trillion (+13% YoY)

Shareholders’ Funds: N600.33 billion (+11% YoY)

Performance analysis

The robust financial results in Q3 2025 were largely driven by strong sales in key product categories.

Notably, the company saw a marked increase in revenue from sugar (both fortified and non-fortified), semolina, and rice.

Growth in wheat bran and pasta also contributed to the company’s top-line performance.

BUA Foods’ diverse product offerings continue to be a strong driver for revenue, showcasing its ability to capitalize on consumer demand across different segments.

Costs

However, the rise in revenue was accompanied by a 15.5% year-on-year increase in the cost of sales, which reached N326.91 billion.

This increase was primarily driven by higher raw material costs and energy expenses.

Despite the higher costs, BUA Foods managed to improve its gross profit by 57%, bringing it to N181.31 billion and pushing the margin up to 36%.

Operating expenses saw a much sharper rise of 86% YoY, significantly outpacing revenue growth.

The rise in operating expenses was driven by increased costs in selling, distribution, and administrative functions.

Despite this, the operating expenses accounted for only 16% of gross profit, a relatively small proportion, given the 57% YoY growth in gross profit, which reached N181.31 billion.

Meanwhile, finance costs decreased by 18.7% YoY, totaling N1.67 billion, reflecting effective management of borrowings and lower interest expenses.

Balance sheet strength

As of September 30, 2025, BUA Foods’ total assets grew by 13.4% YoY to N1.24 trillion, driven by increases in current assets, especially receivables and due-from-related-company balances.

On the liabilities side, total liabilities rose to N642.20 billion, mainly due to increases in trade payables and borrowings.

As of September 30, 2025, the company’s total borrowings stood at N391.86 billion, up from N298.97 billion at the start of the year.

The company’s shareholders’ equity rose by 40.0% YoY to N600.33 billion, fueled by a 45.7% increase in retained earnings.

Market performance:

BUA Foods is currently the most valuable stock on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) with a market capitalization of N12.5 trillion, representing 12.8% of the entire NGX equity market.

The stock closed at N692.50 on October 30, 2025, reflecting a 66.9% increase since the start of the year and 10% growth over the past four weeks.