Sterling Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Abubakar Suleiman, has called on Nigerian youth to take a more deliberate role in shaping the country’s future through active participation in governance and nation-building.

Speaking at SMFEST Abuja 2025, themed ‘Africa Unlocked: Leading the Digital Revolution,’ Suleiman delivered a compelling presentation titled ‘Built To Last,’ emphasising that nation-building requires deliberate effort, personal sacrifice and a long-term commitment to achieve enduring institutions.

“The future of Nigeria depends largely on the willingness of young people to build legacies that outlive them,” Suleiman said. “You cannot build a nation through words alone; you must participate, contribute, and commit to building systems that serve your community.”

He outlined five principles that can help the youth drive national transformation, including cultivating a resilient mind, nurturing the body, fostering a loving community, engaging in governance, and committing to institution-building with significant personal sacrifice.

According to Suleiman, “Institutions that last are built by people that make significant sacrifices. You must first address the expectations of the community that you care about and stay committed to serving them over time.”

He added that Sterling Bank as an institution continues to live out these principles through its HEART strategy which is focused on driving innovation in the Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation sectors.

Following the CEO’s presentation, Growth Executive at Sterling Bank, Obinna Ukachukwu, participated on the Tech Panel, where he advocated for a reconfiguration of Nigeria’s education system to align with the rapid advances in Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies.

Ukachukwu affirmed that, “The era of basic certificates is over.” He stressed that success in today’s world requires adaptive learning and practical exposure, noting how Sterling Bank is bridging this gap through its ‘Beyond Education’ programme. The initiative is a N2 Billion commitment by the Bank that offers scholarships alongside internship placements.

Through these interventions, Sterling Bank continues to champion innovation, youth inclusion, and sustainable nation-building, thereby consolidating its reputation as one of the most disruptive players in Nigeria’s banking landscape.

SMFest, has quickly grown into one of Africa’s most influential gatherings for digital professionals, innovators, and entrepreneurs. The festival is dedicated to harnessing technology, social media, and innovation to empower businesses, brands, and social causes.

About Sterling Bank

Sterling Bank Limited is a full-service national commercial bank in Nigeria and a member of Sterling Financial Holdings Group. With a heritage of more than 60 years, the bank has evolved from Nigeria’s pre-eminent investment banking institution to a trusted provider of retail, commercial, and corporate banking services.

Sterling is a forward-thinking financial institution committed to transforming lives through innovative solutions, exceptional service, unwavering integrity, and a steadfast focus on its HEART strategy, which centers on Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation.

As pioneers in digital banking and financial inclusion, Sterling continues to lead by example, showing how purpose-driven leadership can deliver transformative outcomes for individuals, businesses, and society at large.

Guided by a culture of innovation and a passion for excellence, Sterling Bank remains dedicated to redefining the banking experience for millions of customers across Nigeria