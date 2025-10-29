The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of four new Service Chiefs nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The confirmed officers include General Olufemi Oluyede as Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Waheedi Shaibu as Chief of Army Staff, Air Vice Marshal Kennedy Aneke as Chief of Air Staff, and Rear Admiral Idi Abbas as Chief of Naval Staff.

The confirmation followed a formal request from President Tinubu, read at plenary on October 27, urging the Senate to expedite the process in light of national security priorities.

President Tinubu described the appointments as part of a broader strategic realignment aimed at deepening professionalism, boosting morale, and improving inter-agency coordination in Nigeria’s security operations.

Navy to deploy drone surveillance and rejects coast guard proposal

During his screening, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas outlined plans to modernize the Nigerian Navy’s operations through the deployment of drone surveillance technology. He emphasized the need to reduce fuel costs and improve patrol efficiency in difficult terrains.

“We already have structures in place to curb maritime crimes, but I intend to incorporate more technology, especially drones,” Abbas said. “Some of our patrols do not yield expected results because of the nature of the terrain, and resources are often wasted on fuel. Using drones will allow us to monitor these areas more effectively.”

Abbas also addressed inland waterway security, noting the establishment of a Special Operations Command in Makurdi, Benue State, to enhance patrols between Benue and Lokoja.

On the proposed creation of a separate Coast Guard agency, Abbas firmly opposed the idea, stating that the Navy already performs those functions.

“Creating another agency would only duplicate functions. Instead, funds meant for establishing a new Coast Guard should be redirected to strengthen the Navy’s operational platforms and logistics,” he added.

Tackling oil theft and supporting de-radicalisation

Abbas reported progress in curbing offshore crude oil theft, particularly the use of large tankers in hard-to-reach areas. He reiterated the Navy’s commitment to its Total Spectrum Maritime Strategy, which targets piracy, oil theft, kidnapping, and banditry.

On the issue of de-radicalising repentant criminals, Abbas supported the initiative but urged sensitivity toward victims’ families.

“De-radicalising repentant criminals is a good idea, but we must also think of the moral burden. Families who lost loved ones to these criminals should be consulted before amnesty is granted,” he said.

Defence chief calls for indigenous capacity and public cooperation

Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, reflected on his tenure as Chief of Army Staff, describing it as both challenging and rewarding. He stressed the importance of national cooperation in addressing security threats.

“Security is not a task for the military alone — it requires the cooperation of every Nigerian,” Oluyede said.

He called for investment in indigenous defence technologies and warned against the dangers of misinformation.

“It took a great deal of experience, sleepless nights, and unwavering focus to safeguard our nation. While resources remain limited, Nigeria must invest in developing its own capacity to counter emerging challenges, from terrorism to cybercrime,” he added.

Senate leadership urges loyalty and accountability

Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau urged the newly confirmed officers to remain loyal to the President and the Constitution.

“We urge all the nominees to be loyal to the Commander-in-Chief, and loyal to our Constitution,” Barau said. “We are sure with you and the zeal of Mr. President to bring total security to this country will be accomplished.”

Senate President Godswill Akpabio emphasized the constitutional importance of the screening process and the Senate’s role in ensuring discipline and professionalism within the armed forces.

“The screening is part of our constitutional duty. It is aimed at ensuring that only the most competent and patriotic officers are entrusted with safeguarding the nation,” Akpabio said.

What you should know

Last week, President Tinubu sacked his service chiefs in a major reshuffle aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s national security architecture.

In the shakeup, General Olufemi Oluyede was appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff, replacing General Christopher Musa.

Major-General W. Shaibu was named Chief of Army Staff, Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke is the new Chief of Air Staff, and Rear Admiral I. Abbas takes over as Chief of Naval Staff. Chief of Defence Intelligence Major-General E.A.P. Undiendeye retains his position.