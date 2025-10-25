President Bola Tinubu’s dismissal of the nation’s top military chiefs on Friday, October 24, 2025, paved the way for the appointment of Major General Waidi Shaibu as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Before his elevation, Shaibu served as the Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), leading counterinsurgency operations in the Northeast.

Born on December 18, 1971, in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State, Shaibu joined the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in 1989 as part of the 41st Regular Course and was commissioned into the Armour Corps in 1994.

Over three decades, he has earned a reputation as one of the Army’s most experienced and intellectually driven officers.

Educational background and military training

Shaibu holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Nigerian Defence Academy and several postgraduate qualifications in administration, strategy, and security studies.

His academic achievements include a Master’s in Public Administration from the University of Calabar, a Master’s in Strategic Studies from the University of Ibadan, and another in Security and Strategic Studies from the National Defence University, Washington D.C.

He also attended the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and is currently pursuing a PhD in Strategic Studies at the University of Ibadan.

He has completed extensive professional military courses in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and the United States, focusing on armoured warfare, defence management, and counterterrorism operations.

Command experience and leadership record

Throughout his service, Maj. Gen. Shaibu has participated in several major operations, including Operations Harmony, Boyona, Zaman Lafiya, Lafiya Dole, Tura Takaibango, and Hadin Kai, and represented Nigeria in peacekeeping missions in Liberia and Sudan.

He has also held several key command and staff positions, such as General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Commander of 21 Special Armoured Brigade, Chief Instructor at the Nigerian Army Armour School, and Director of Defence Administration at the Defence Headquarters.

For his exceptional service, Shaibu has been decorated with numerous honours, including the Distinguished Service Star, Distinguished Service Order, Field Command Medal, and Purple Heart Medal.

Known for his composure, discipline, and strategic insight, he is expected to bring both operational experience and intellectual depth to his new role as Chief of Army Staff.

Beyond military life, Shaibu enjoys reading, early morning walks, and deep reflection. He is married with children.