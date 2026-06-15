Technology company, NCR Nigeria Plc has appointed Mrs. Oluwatoyin Saraki as a Non-Executive Director on its board.

The appointment was disclosed in a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Bernice Anya, and seen by Nairametrics.

According to the statement, Mrs. Saraki’s appointment took effect from June 11, 2026, subject to ratification by shareholders at the company’s next Annual General Meeting.

What they are saying

NCR Nigeria said the appointment followed a written resolution by its Board of Directors dated Thursday, June 11, 2026.

“The Board of Directors of NCR (Nigeria) PLC, by way of a written resolution dated Thursday, 11 June 2026, appointed Her Excellency, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Saraki, as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company with effect from 11 June 2026, subject to ratification by the Shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company,” the statement said.

“Mrs. Saraki brings to the Board a strong combination of legal expertise, international governance experience, and strategic leadership across the private, public, and multilateral sectors.”

The Board and Management of NCR Nigeria also wished her success as she takes on the new appointment.

More insights

Mrs. Saraki has held several international advisory and leadership roles across health, governance, and development-focused institutions.

She is the Inaugural and Emeritus Global Goodwill Ambassador for the International Confederation of Midwives and serves as Special Advisor and member of the Independent Advisory Group of the World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa.

She is the UNFPA Nigeria Family Planning Champion, the Save the Children Newborn Health Champion for Nigeria, and a Global Champion for the White Ribbon Alliance for Safe Motherhood.

She was named a Universal Health Coverage Global Champion by Devex and is a member of the International Steering Committee of ICPD25.

In 2022, she was appointed the Inaugural Global Health Ambassador of the WHO Foundation.

She also serves on the Board of Trustees of Seed Global Health and is a member of the Bayer Sustainability Council and the AstraZeneca Global Breast Cancer Care Council.

In 2024, Mrs. Saraki was appointed a Champion of the World Economic Forum Global Alliance for Women’s Health and became a member of the World Economic Forum Global Activators Network on Women’s Health.

What you should know

Her appointment comes after NCR Nigeria returned to profit in the 2025 financial year, posting a pre-tax profit of N196.04 million, compared with a N2.1 billion loss recorded in 2024.

The company’s improved performance was largely driven by a strong nine-month result, with NCR recording a pre-tax profit of N237.9 million between January and September 2025.

This was followed by a pre-tax loss of N41.9 million in the fourth quarter.

Higher revenue, lower operating costs, and zero exchange losses helped the company return to full-year profitability.

The recovery also contributed to improved investor sentiment, with NCR’s share price rising by 1,354% in 2025.

The return to profit and the appointment of a new Non-Executive Director are likely to remain key points of interest for investors monitoring the company’s governance and financial recovery.