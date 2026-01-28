NCR (Nigeria) Plc returned to profit in the 2025 financial year, posting a pre-tax profit of N196.04 million, a marked improvement from the N2.1 billion loss recorded in 2024.

The performance was disclosed in the company’s full-year financial results released on the Nigerian Exchange on 27 January 2026.

Much of the improvement came from a strong nine-month performance, with NCR recording a pre-tax profit of N237.9 million between January and September 2025, followed by a pre-tax loss of N41.9 million in the fourth quarter.

Higher revenue, lower operational costs, and zero exchange losses helped NCR return to full-year profit, likely boosting investor confidence and contributing to a 1,354% surge in its share price in 2025.

Key highlights (FY 2025 vs FY 2024) Revenue: N3.08 billion, up 43.34% YoY

Cost of sales: N2.8 billion, up 84.72% YoY

Gross profit: N275.5 million, down 56.31% YoY

Other income: N6.1 million vs N60.6 million

Administrative expenses: N57.5 million vs N2.7 billion

Pretax profit: N196.04 million vs N2.1 billion

Total assets: N7.8 billion, up 76.50% YoY

Retained loss: N4.5 billion vs N4.7 billion

What the company’s books are saying

NCR (Nigeria) reported full-year revenue of N3.08 billion in 2025, up from N2.1 billion in 2024, with Q4 alone contributing N1.5 billion.

Of this total, World Customer Services accounted for N1.9 billion, while Financial Services Group generated N1.1 billion.

However, high sales costs weighed heavily on earnings, rising to N2.8 billion, with Q4 alone responsible for 58% of the increase, driven mainly by direct costs of sales.

As a result, gross profit fell to N275.5 million from N630.7 million the previous year, as rising costs offset revenue impact.

Other income also declined to N6.1 million, compared with N60.6 million in 2024.

On a positive note, the company cut operational costs, with distribution expenses down to N28.1 million from N69.6 million.

Administrative expenses, largely due to exchange losses, dropped sharply to N57.5 million from N2.7 billion in 2024.

Despite a modest top line, NCR posted a pre-tax profit of N196.04 million, rebounding from a N2.1 billion loss in 2024. With no income tax, post-tax profit remained the same.

Balance sheet snapshot

A look at NCR’s balance sheet shows total assets rising to N7.8 billion, up 76.5% from N4.4 billion, with trade and other receivables forming the largest component at N5.6 billion, or 72% of total assets.

Meanwhile, shareholder equity, although still negative, showed slight improvement, narrowing from a loss of N4.8 billion in 2024 to N4.6 billion.

A retained loss of N4.5 billion, down from N4.7 billion, accounted for the bulk of equity.

On the liabilities side, total obligations rose, increasing to N12.4 billion from N9.2 billion.

Trade and other payables, at N9.7 billion, represented the largest portion of these obligations.

What to know

NCR (Nigeria) provides banks and businesses with ATMs, POS systems, banking software, and support services for cash and digital transactions.

NCR’s 2025 results mark a strong comeback after a loss in 2024.

Higher revenue and tighter operational cost control helped drive the return to profit, despite high sales costs and lower other income.

Administrative expenses fell sharply, aided by reduced foreign exchange losses, supporting overall profitability.

The balance sheet strengthened, with total assets rising and retained earnings slightly improving, though shareholder equity remains negative.

On the Nigerian Exchange, NCR shares have surged over 173% year-to-date in 2026, trading at N199 per share, and could rise further depending on how the market interprets the FY 2025 results.