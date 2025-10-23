CapitalSage Holdings appoints Nath Ude as Group CEO to lead its financial services expansion across Africa

Nath brings over 30 years of banking experience across Africa, Asia, and Europe, including leadership roles at Nova Merchant Bank and Citibank

Under his leadership, CapitalSage Technology aims to deepen digital financial inclusion and scale innovation across Nigeria, The Gambia, Kenya, and the UAE

CapitalSage Holdings, a multinational group at the forefront of agribusiness and financial innovation, has announced the appointment of Nath Ude as Group Chief Executive Officer of CapitalSage Technology Limited, the financial services arm of the corporation.

The appointment takes effect from October 13, 2025.

The appointment marks a pivotal step in CapitalSage Holdings’ ambition to accelerate digital-led financial transformation and consolidate growth across key markets. Nath will lead the Group’s financial services businesses, which include Kolomoni Microfinance Bank (Nigeria and The Gambia), ERCAS, Regius Asset Management, Regius Capital, CreditAssist Investment, Tiki by Kolomoni, and SageBrush Wealth. With operations spanning Nigeria, The Gambia, Kenya, and the UAE, the Group continues to expand its footprint while advancing its mission to empower individuals and businesses through inclusive, technology-driven financial solutions.

A transformational banking executive with more than three decades of experience across Africa, Asia, and Europe, Nath joins CapitalSage Technology after a distinguished tenure as Managing Director/CEO of Nova Merchant Bank. Under his leadership, Nova recorded major milestones, including over 100% growth in profit before tax in 2022, zero operational fraud for three years, and the deployment of Africa’s first Infosys Finacle X1, reinforcing its reputation for innovation and operational excellence.

Ude previously held senior executive positions at Union Bank of Nigeria, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Standard Chartered Bank (South Africa), and Citibank, where he drove enterprise innovation, process automation, and digital optimisation initiatives. His cross-market expertise spans banking operations, technology governance, and large-scale transformation, positioning him to drive growth and innovation across the CapitalSage ecosystem.

Speaking on the appointment, Opeyemi Oduwole, Chairman of CapitalSage Holdings, said:

“This appointment signals our next phase of growth, one defined by deeper innovation, stronger execution, and pan-African expansion. Nath’s experience in technology-led transformation and strategic governance will play a critical role in accelerating our growth strategy and delivering greater value to stakeholders. The Board is confident that he will lead CapitalSage Technology into its next chapter as a key enabler of Africa’s fintech evolution.”

Commenting on his appointment, Nath said:

“With over three decades in banking and technology across Africa, Asia, and Europe, I’ve seen how innovation can transform not just institutions but entire economies. What excites me most about CapitalSage is its vision and the people driving it, a team committed to building technology that doesn’t just move money but moves lives. I look forward to working with the team to scale our footprint, deepen inclusion, and create lasting value across Africa.”

With Nath’s appointment, CapitalSage Technology is positioned to expand its innovation pipeline, strengthen its fintech infrastructure, and accelerate its impact across Africa’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

About CapitalSage Technology

CapitalSage Technology is the technology arm of CapitalSageHoldings, one of Africa’s leading integrated digital financial service groups. The company is redefining how Africans save, invest, collect, and manage money through seamless, secure, and inclusive digital solutions that bridge financial access gaps across the continent.

With a growing presence in Nigeria, The Gambia, Kenya, and the Republic of Benin, CapitalSage Technology continues to drive financial empowerment by supporting entrepreneurs, SMEs, and communities with products that foster growth, connectivity, and digital inclusion. For more information, visit www.capitalsage.ng.