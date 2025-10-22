Imo State has emerged as the frontrunner in the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), recording the highest number of online pre-registrations with 826,850 entries, representing 10.32% of the total.

Lagos State followed with 604,619 registrations (7.56%), while Ogun State secured third place with 510,062 (6.37%). These figures are part of the 8,003,196 Nigerians who have completed the online pre-registration phase, according to INEC’s week nine update released in Abuja.

Yobe State recorded the lowest participation with just 2,714 registrations (0.03%). Meanwhile, the exercise remains suspended in Anambra State in accordance with Section 9(6) of the Electoral Act 2022, pending the conclusion of the November 8 governorship election.

Youth and women dominate registration demographics

INEC’s data reveals that women slightly outnumbered men in the registration process, with 4,190,890 female registrants (52.37%) compared to 3,812,306 males (47.63%).

Young Nigerians aged 18–34 made up the bulk of registrants, accounting for 5,533,514 entries (69.14%). Middle-aged citizens between 35–49 years followed with 1,678,212 (20.97%), while those aged 50–69 contributed 704,866 (8.81%).

Students formed the largest occupational group with 2,018,967 registrations (25.23%), followed by business professionals at 1,659,690 (20.74%). Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) accounted for 182,718 registrants, representing 2.29% of the total.

Over 1.7 million completedthe full registration process

INEC also reported that 1,710,450 Nigerians have successfully completed both the online pre-registration and physical biometric capture. Of this figure, 956,566 completed their registration online, while 753,884 did so at designated physical centers.

Youth participation remained dominant in the completed registrations, with 1,261,288 individuals aged 18–34 making up 73.74% of the total. Female registrants led again with 945,305 (55.27%) compared to 765,145 males (44.73%). PWDs accounted for 24,207 (1.41%).

Students continued to lead in occupational representation with 566,391 completed registrations (33.11%), followed by businesspersons (316,295 at 18.49%) and housewives (259,932 at 15.28%).

Osun, FCT, Lagos lead in completed registrations

In terms of completed registrations, Osun State recorded the highest number with 151,593, followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with 106,855 and Lagos State with 85,831. Other notable figures include Kano (96,280), Imo (90,469), and Rivers (28,507).

INEC emphasized that the final figures are subject to data validation through the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS), which will detect and eliminate multiple or invalid registrations.

The commission urged eligible Nigerians who have not yet registered to visit the online portals at cvr.inec.gov.ng or cvr.inecnigeria.org, or proceed to their nearest registration center.

What you should know

Last month, INEC had reported that over 2.6 million Nigerians had registered online and in-person in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in two weeks.

According to INEC, the online pre-registration exercise, which began on August 18, 2025, has so far recorded 2,532,062 applications at the time.

INEC stressed that online registration must be completed physically at any of its 811 state and local government offices.