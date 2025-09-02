The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says over 2.6 million Nigerians have registered online and in-person in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, by Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee.

A total of 2,604,336 registrations were recorded, comprising 2,532,062 online and 72,274 in-person

Nairametrics reported that the commission recorded 69,376 online pre-registrations within the first seven hours of reopening the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Breakdown of the figures

According to INEC, the online pre-registration exercise, which began on August 18, 2025, has so far recorded 2,532,062 applications.

“As at Sunday 31st August 2025, a total of 2,532,062 Nigerians pre-registered online,” Olumekun said.

The Commission explained that out of the figure, 1,218,482 (48.12%) are male and 1,313,580 (51.88%) are female. Youths between the ages of 18 and 34 dominate the figures with 1,602,484 (63.29%), while students make up 647,528 (25.57%).

Olumekun also noted that many Nigerians without access to online facilities have opted for in-person registration.

“The centres are open from 9.00am – 3.00pm daily (Monday to Friday). The list and addresses of the centres have already been made public,” he said.

The in-person registration, which started on August 25, 2025, has so far recorded 72,274 applications in five days. Out of this number, 35,622 (49.29%) are male while 36,652 (50.71%) are female. Youths between 18 and 34 years also lead the figures with 54,718 (75.71%) registrants, while students account for 30,953 (42.83%).

Online registration must be completed in-person

INEC stressed that online registration must be completed physically at any of its 811 state and local government offices.

“The introduction of the pre-registration option in 2021 has enabled Nigerians to commence the online process from anywhere in the world 24 hours a day including weekends.

However, all online pre-registrants are required to appear physically to complete the process in our 811 State and Local Government offices nationwide where their fingerprints and facial biometric details will be captured.

This instruction is clearly stated on the online portal. We urge all online pre-registrants to complete the process in-person at the INEC designated registration centres without which the online process alone is invalid,” Olumekun said.

INEC added that detailed state-by-state figures have been uploaded to its website for public access.

What you should know

Continuous Voter Registration is open only to Nigerian citizens aged 18 and above who are not already registered voters, as double registration is unlawful. Those seeking transfers between states or the FCT, as well as replacements for lost or damaged cards, are allowed to do so during the CVR.

Applicants can begin the process online at https://cvr.inecnigeria.org by creating an account with a valid email and phone number, filling in their details, and uploading a passport photograph before booking an appointment for biometric capture at the nearest registration centre.

After this step, a Temporary Voter Card (TVC) is issued, which is later exchanged for a Permanent Voter Card (PVC). PVCs do not expire, so citizens who already have one are not required to register again.