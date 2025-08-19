The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that no fewer than 69,376 Nigerians completed their online pre-registration within the first seven hours of the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) reopening.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, confirmed this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

“The portal went live at 8.30 a.m., and by 3.30 p.m., 69,376 Nigerians had already pre-registered online,” he said

Breakdown of registrants

Total registrants: 69,376

Male: 33,803 (48.7%)

Female: 35,573 (51.3%)

Young persons (18–34 years): 48,033 (69.2%)

Olumekun said the voter registration portal is accessible 24 hours daily.

“The portal is available 24 hours every day of the week at https://cvr.inecnigeria.org,” they stated

Physical registration to commence nationwide

The INEC Commissioner announced that in-person registration will commence on Monday, August 25, 2025, across the commission’s 811 State and Local Government offices nationwide, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays.

He said the process will cater to citizens who prefer physical registration as well as those who began online pre-registration but need to complete the exercise in person.

Olumekun stressed that both online and in-person registration would run concurrently for the entire duration of the CVR as contained in INEC’s earlier schedule.

INEC also confirmed it would begin issuing weekly updates from next week to keep the public informed on the progress of the CVR exercise.

These updates will provide a detailed breakdown of registrants by state, gender, age, occupation, and disability.

Eligibility and restrictions

The commission reminded citizens that the exercise is strictly for Nigerians aged 18 years and above who are not already registered voters.

“For clarity, registration is open only to Nigerian citizens aged 18 and above who are not already registered voters. Double registration is unlawful,” Olumekun said.

He added that those seeking transfers between States or the FCT, and those requiring replacement of lost or damaged cards, are permitted to do so during the CVR.

What you should know

To begin the process of obtaining a Permanent Voter Card (PVC) without first visiting a physical centre, applicants are to log on to https://cvr.inecnigeria.org, where they will be required to create a personal account using a valid email address and phone number.

Once the account is active, registrants can fill in their personal details, including full name, date of birth, gender, occupation, and home address. The platform also allows the upload of a recent passport photograph, which forms part of the registration record.

After completing the online form, the applicant must book an appointment for biometric capture at the nearest INEC registration centre. On the appointed date, the registrant is expected to appear physically for fingerprint and facial scans.

Once this step is completed, INEC issues a Temporary Voter Card (TVC), which serves as proof of registration. The TVC is later exchanged for a Permanent Voter Card (PVC) that will be used during elections.

INEC has stressed that Nigerians who already possess a PVC do not need to register again, since the cards do not expire. Instead, those who lost or damaged their cards can request a replacement through the same portal.