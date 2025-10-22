The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported 172 deaths from Lassa fever across 21 states, as the case fatality rate (CFR) rose to 18.6%, up from 17% during the same period in 2024.

This latest update was contained in the NCDC’s Lassa Fever Situation Report for Week 40 (Sept. 29–Oct 5), as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, showing 924 confirmed cases and 8,041 suspected cases across 106 Local Government Areas.

Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, and Ebonyi states accounted for 90% of all confirmed cases, with Ondo alone responsible for 35%. Confirmed cases in Week 40 rose from four the previous week to 13, all in Ondo State.

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) says 172 deaths have been recorded from Lassa fever in 21 states.

“The NCDC said this represents a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 18.6%, higher than the 17% recorded during the same period in 2024.

“In its Lassa Fever Situation Report for Week 40 (Sept. 29–Oct 5), the agency said 924 confirmed cases and 8,041 suspected cases had been reported from 106 Local Government Areas. It said Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba and Ebonyi accounted for 90% of all confirmed cases, with Ondo alone responsible for 35%,” the report read in part.

The report indicated that the majority of cases occurred in people aged 21 to 30 years, with a male-to-female ratio of 1:0.8. No new infections among healthcare workers were recorded during the week.

More insights

The NCDC attributed the high fatality rate to late presentation of cases and poor health-seeking behavior in high-burden communities. Other factors driving infections include inadequate environmental sanitation and low awareness of preventive measures.

To strengthen response efforts, the agency deployed 10 national rapid response teams to affected states using a One Health approach.

Ongoing interventions include training healthcare workers, conducting risk communication campaigns, and distributing medical supplies such as Ribavirin, personal protective equipment (PPEs), and thermometers to treatment centers.

The NCDC is also running the INTEGRATE clinical trial in Ondo State, organizing capacity-building workshops for clinicians, and leading environmental health campaigns in high-burden areas.

The agency urged states to increase community engagement, enhance early case detection, and ensure timely referral for treatment. Healthcare workers were advised to maintain a high index of suspicion for Lassa fever and initiate prompt treatment to reduce fatalities.

What you should know

Lassa fever is a serious viral disease endemic to West Africa. In Nigeria, it is primarily transmitted through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected Mastomys rats, and it can also spread person-to-person in healthcare settings lacking proper infection control.

Containment efforts face several challenges. Patients often present late to health facilities, contributing to the high fatality rate, while poor health-seeking behavior, often driven by high treatment costs, further delays care.

Many high-burden communities also struggle with inadequate sanitation and low public awareness, hindering early detection and intervention.

As of epidemiological week 35 (August 25–31, 2025), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) reported 162 deaths from Lassa fever across 21 states. So far this year, Nigeria has recorded 7,375 suspected cases and 871 confirmed infections.