The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported 162 deaths from Lassa fever across 21 states as of epidemiological week 35, covering August 25–31, 2025.

During the same week, the agency recorded 10 new confirmed cases, up from three the previous week, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The new infections were reported in Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, and Taraba states.

So far this year, Nigeria has recorded 7,375 suspected cases and 871 confirmed infections, with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 18.6%, slightly higher than the 17.1% recorded during the same period in 2024.

The NCDC said Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, and Ebonyi remain the main hotspots, accounting for 91% of confirmed cases. Ondo alone accounted for 33%, followed by Bauchi (23%), Edo (18%), Taraba (14%), and Ebonyi (3%).

More insights

In the 2025 outbreak, most patients affected are aged 21 to 30 years, with slightly more men than women. The NCDC highlighted that delayed hospital visits, poor health-seeking behavior, and inadequate sanitation in high-burden communities are contributing to the high death toll.

No new infections among healthcare workers were reported in week 35, although 23 healthcare workers have been affected since the start of the year.

To respond to the outbreak, the NCDC has deployed 10 rapid response teams, strengthened disease surveillance, and distributed ribavirin, personal protective equipment (PPE), and sanitisers. The agency also announced plans to implement a five-year strategic plan (2025–2029) to enhance Lassa fever control across the country.

The NCDC urged Nigerians, particularly in hotspot states, to maintain proper hygiene, control rodent populations, and seek early medical care to reduce transmission and prevent fatalities.

What you should know

Lassa fever is a serious viral illness endemic to West Africa. In Nigeria, it is mainly transmitted through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or feces of infected Mastomys rats, and it can also spread person-to-person in healthcare settings without proper infection control.

Efforts to contain the disease face several challenges. Patients often present late at health facilities, which contributes to the high fatality rate.

Poor health-seeking behavior, frequently driven by the high cost of treatment, further complicates timely care.

Many high-burden communities suffer from inadequate sanitation, and limited public awareness continues to delay diagnosis and intervention, making early response difficult.