Since our founding in 1970 by our visionary founder, Sir Hassan O. Odukale, Leadway has grown from a pioneering insurance company into a diversified ecosystem spanning insurance, pensions, health, asset management, trusteeship, and hospitality.

At 55, we are not just celebrating a milestone; we are celebrating more than half a century of exemplifying resilience, impacting lives and businesses, and driving inclusive growth across Nigeria and beyond.

In light of this milestone, we will be spotlighting 55 stories of impact — stories that demonstrate how our businesses, investments, and social initiatives have transformed lives, empowered communities, and contributed to national development.

These stories reflect not only our financial milestones but also the human impact of trust, resilience, and opportunity that defines our legacy.

1. Billions Paid. Millions Protected

Leadway is the undisputed leader in claims payments in the Nigerian insurance industry. Fact! Over the last five years, we have reinforced that leadership by paying out more than N447 billion in claims.

From the COVID-19 pandemic, when N43.5 billion was injected into households and businesses at a time of great uncertainty, to the steady rise that saw N67.1 billion paid in 2023 and N117 billion in 2024, our claims history has been a direct contributor to economic resilience.

Each payout is not just a cheque; it is liquidity returned to the economy—helping families avoid financial ruin, sustaining consumer spending, keeping SMEs solvent, preserving jobs, and stabilising supply chains.

In an economy often challenged by shocks, inflation, and volatility, our consistent claims record has acted as a pivotal buffer and an anchor of trust.

2. Building a Future of Financial Freedom

Leadway’s leadership as a non-banking service group includes its foray into the pension sector, which birthed Leadway Pensure. This company has evolved into a force for long-term savings mobilisation and retirement security.

Today, with Assets Under Management standing at N1.35 trillion as of September 2025, we are one of the country’s most capitalised pension administrators.

Beyond the numbers, these pension assets fuel Nigeria’s economic growth by financing infrastructure, creating jobs, and reducing the fiscal burden of informal retirement.

By deepening financial literacy and expanding pension penetration into workplaces and small businesses, we strengthen inclusion while building the long-term capital base critical for Nigeria’s trillion-dollar economic ambition.

Three-Time Best HMO, One Promise: Accessible Care

The Leadway ecosystem goes beyond building financial security to fostering well-being for West Africans.

Through Leadway Health, we have translated our promise of protection into accessible healthcare. In recent years, we have invested in network expansion, digital claims systems, and customer service—enabling more Nigerians to access preventive and curative care.

Our consistent excellence has been recognised with three consecutive “HMO of the Year” awards at the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards (NHEA).

The economic impact is clear: reducing out-of-pocket medical expenses, lowering the risk of households falling into poverty due to health shocks, and boosting national productivity by keeping people healthier and at work.

3. From Campuses to Careers — Building Pathways for Youth

Beyond our enterprise, our social impact programmes have been designed to empower young Nigerians.

Through initiatives such as Campus Connect, which provides mentorship, fitness, and career pathways in universities; Media Dash, which offers youth-owned businesses access to premium advertising assets; and LeadForward, which supports leadership and personal development from the moment it matters, we continue to expand opportunities and strengthen talent pipelines.

These interventions go beyond CSR; they are our investment in innovation, job creation, and social mobility.

4. Culture and Craft — Powering Creativity Beyond Borders

Our support for the creative industries demonstrates our commitment to economic diversification.

Our sponsorship of the Lagos Leather Fair has enabled artisans and SMEs in Nigeria’s leather and fashion ecosystem to scale distribution, preserve craftsmanship, and access new markets.

Similarly, backing Nigeria’s presence at the London Design Biennale has placed the country’s creativity on a global stage—unlocking opportunities for trade, tourism, and cultural export.

These initiatives are investments in soft power that yield hard economic benefits.

A Continuing Story of Legacy

At 55, we are not just celebrating our past; we are reaffirming our commitment to shaping Nigeria’s future.

From claims payouts that stabilise families and businesses, to pensions that build long-term capital, to healthcare that improves wellbeing, youth initiatives that unlock potential, and cultural sponsorships that amplify creativity—we have demonstrated that indigenous institutions can be engines of growth, resilience, and inclusion.

As we celebrate this milestone, we invite you to join us in reflecting on 55 stories of impact—stories of trust built, lives transformed, and opportunities created.

Because in every claim we pay, every pension contribution we manage, every health plan we extend, and every young person we empower, our legacy continues to grow.

In that legacy lies the promise of a trillion-dollar economy powered by institutions that care, invest, and endure.