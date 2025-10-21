Zenith Bank’s Zecathon 5.0 offers a N140 million prize pool, combining a high-impact Hackathon and Startup Pitch Competition to drive innovation in fintech and emerging tech across Africa.

Winners in both categories will receive N30 million each, with four additional finalists per category getting N10 million and access to a six-week incubation program.

Applications are free and open to African innovators until October 31, 2025, via beyondlimits.global/zecathon5.

Zenith Bank Plc has unveiled Zecathon 5.0, the fifth edition of its flagship startup competition and innovation program.

It features a massive N140 million prize pool and a high-impact Hackathon designed to accelerate digital solutions across fintech and emerging tech sectors. Developers, founders, and innovators across Africa can apply for free at https://beyondlimits.global/zecathon5/ before the October 31, 2025, deadline.

The Zenith Zecathon continues to spotlight innovation across key sectors, including FMCG, insurance, education, retail & e-commerce, payments, lending, cybersecurity, agriculture, health, and logistics.

“Zecathon 5.0 represents the next leap in Zenith Bank’s journey of empowering innovators and driving Africa’s digital transformation,” said Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, Zenith Bank Plc. “By introducing a full-scale hackathon alongside our startup pitch and incubation program, we’re creating an ecosystem where developers, dreamers, and founders can collaborate, compete, and ultimately build real solutions that shape the future of banking and business across the continent.”

The Hackathon will challenge innovators to design cutting-edge fintech and digital products, while the Startup Pitch Competition will showcase scalable ventures addressing real-world problems. Winners from both categories will each receive N30 million, with four additional finalists per category receiving N10 million each. All finalists will also participate in an intensive six-week incubation program to refine and scale their ideas.

Last year’s edition, Zecathon 4.0, attracted almost 2,000 applicants and awarded N77.5 million in prizes to standout startups, including JumpnPass, CreditChek, and Salad Africa – all of which have since expanded their operations and market impact.

