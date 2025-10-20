The United Kingdom’s clean energy transition is projected to create over 400,000 new jobs by 2030, with trades such as plumbing, carpentry, electrical work, and welding among the biggest beneficiaries.

According to a government report released on Sunday by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, the decarbonisation plan will stimulate job creation across several sectors, including nuclear, renewable energy, carbon capture, and energy efficiency- Bloomberg first reported.

The report highlights that trades such as plumbing, carpentry, electrical work, and welding will experience significant demand growth as the country ramps up its clean energy infrastructure.

In the East of England, construction of the Sizewell C nuclear facility on the Suffolk coast is expected to generate around 10,000 jobs at peak construction.

Meanwhile, Scotland and the North East of England will see approximately 35,000 jobs supported by carbon capture and storage projects. London’s clean energy workforce could also more than double, with up to 25,000 people employed directly in the sector by the end of the decade.

A breakdown of the report

The report noted that the clean energy expansion will require a major skills upgrade to meet labour demands.

By 2030, the number of plumbers and carpenters will need to double compared to 2023 levels, while the number of welders must triple to support the planned growth.

The government has committed to increased funding for vocational training and technical education to bridge the skills gap.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband emphasized that the government’s priority is to ensure British workers benefit directly from the green jobs boom. Speaking on Sky News on Sunday, Miliband stated, “We will do everything we can to make sure that these jobs go to workers from Britain.” He added that the government aims to train about 20,000 people to prepare them for the new employment opportunities in clean energy industries.

“Where are the good jobs of the future going to come from? What’s the job my son or daughter can do in the future?” Miliband said. “This is the answer: clean energy jobs working on nuclear power stations, offshore wind, and carbon capture.”

What you should know

However, reports have raised concerns that the government’s projections may be overly optimistic, noting that the UK could face challenges in sourcing workers with the necessary expertise domestically.

Some reports warn that additional reliance on skilled labour from abroad could increase costs for employers and slow down project timelines.

Despite the skepticism, the Labour government maintains that its green transition plan will be a cornerstone of the UK’s economic renewal strategy, positioning clean energy as both an environmental and employment driver.

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that the British government had announced a record £3 billion investment in skills training, aimed at reducing the country’s dependence on foreign labour by equipping locals with industry-relevant skills.

The initiative is expected to create 120,000 training opportunities across high-demand sectors, including construction, engineering, health and social care, and digital.

The initiative is part of the UK’s broader goal to achieve a net-zero energy system by 2050, with significant progress targeted by 2030 through investments in nuclear power, offshore wind, and carbon capture technologies.