The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is set to introduce contactless biometric capture with on-the-spot printing of driver’s licences, a move aimed at fully digitalising the licensing system and ending the issuance of temporary licences.

Corps Marshal Malam Shehu Mohammed disclosed this during a press briefing to launch the 2025 ember months public enlightenment and sensitisation campaign on Monday in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the initiative would establish a one-stop digital process for obtaining driver’s licences nationwide, significantly reducing delays and addressing long-standing challenges in the national licensing system.

“We are about to commence the contactless biometric capture with on-spot printing of the licence.

“This will eliminate temporary licences, thereby signalling the beginning of a digitalised one-stop shop for processing driver’s licence.

“With this development, it is expected that delays and other challenges related to the national driver’s licence will be history,” Mohammed said.

The FRSC Corps Marshal said the initiative reflects the corps’ commitment to using technology to improve service delivery and operational efficiency.

More insights

Mohammed also disclosed that the FRSC has increased its daily driver’s licence production to 15,000 and aims to clear all outstanding licences by November 2025, following an upgrade of its printing facility designed to address the nationwide backlog of pending applications.

He explained that the move was part of efforts to tackle persistent delays in issuing driver’s licences and vehicle number plates across the country.

Mohammed added that the enhanced system would significantly reduce waiting times, improve data integrity, and speed up processing, reflecting the corps’ broader initiatives to modernise operations through advanced technology.

Of the 800,000 licences backlogged nationwide, 400,000 have already been printed, while 206,000 remain uncollected by applicants. He urged citizens to visit designated centres to claim their documents and ensure they benefit from improved service delivery.

What you should know

The new contactless biometric system builds on earlier efforts by the FRSC to modernise driver’s licence issuance.

In February 2025, the corps inaugurated a mini driver’s licence printing farm in Lagos State, capable of producing 9,000 licences in six hours. This facility was designed to streamline the licensing process, reduce long waiting times for residents awaiting licences from Abuja, and serve as a model for efficient, technology-driven operations.

The cost of obtaining a driver’s licence or vehicle number plate in Nigeria increased following the approval of a new price structure by the Joint Tax Board (JTB). The revised fees, which apply nationwide, took effect on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

The updated charges for driver’s licences are as follows:

Motor vehicle driver’s licence (3 years): N15,000

Motor vehicle driver’s licence (5 years): N21,000

Tricycle driver’s licence (3 years): N7,000

Tricycle driver’s licence (5 years): N11,000

Upward reviews of driver’s licence fees are not new. A similar adjustment in 2021 increased the three-year motor vehicle licence from N6,000 to N10,000 and the five-year licence from N10,000 to N15,000, while motorcycle and tricycle licences were also revised upward.