Fast Credit Finance Company Limited successfully redeemed Series 5 and 6 of its ₦5 billion Commercial Paper Programme, paying out a total of N5 billion to investors after 180 and 270 days respectively.

The full repayment affirms the company’s financial strength, operational efficiency, and investor trust, backed by a robust risk management and governance framework.

Acting CEO Yetunde Faulkner emphasized the firm’s commitment to inclusive, tech-driven financial solutions and its goal of bridging the gap between the banked and underbanked in Nigeria.

Fast Credit Finance Company Limited, a leading financial technology company providing innovative investment and lending solutions, is pleased to announce the successful payout to investors for its Series 5 and 6 Commercial Paper Issuance under its N5 Billion Commercial Paper Programme.

This milestone underscores the company’s strong financial position, credibility, and unwavering commitment to delivering consistent and attractive returns to its investors, while advancing financial inclusion and innovation within Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

Issuance Details

Series 5: 180-day tenor with a face value of N3,483,185,000 and

Series 6: 270-day tenor with a face value of N1,516,815,000

The Series 5 and 6 Commercial Papers, which matured after 180 and 270 days respectively, have been fully redeemed, with all investors receiving both their principal and accrued yields.

The successful completion and full repayment of these issuances further validate the trust and confidence investors continue to place in Fast Credit Finance Company Limited. It also reflects the company’s operational efficiency, robust risk management framework, and prudent financial governance.

Speaking on the development, Yetunde Faulkner, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Fast Credit Finance Company Limited, said:

“The successful redemption of our N5 billion Commercial Paper, which forms part of our N10 billion issuance programme, reinforces our credibility and commitment to investors. It reflects our dedication to building a strong, transparent, and sustainable financial institution that creates value for both investors and customers alike.

We remain focused on deepening access to inclusive, technology-driven financial solutions that empower Nigerians and bridge the gap between the banked and underbanked.”

About Fast Credit Finance Company Limited

Fast Credit Finance Company Limited is a technology-driven financial services provider offering investment, savings, and loan solutions tailored to individuals and businesses. Through its digital platform, the company empowers customers to achieve financial freedom with secure, high-yield investment options and instant credit access.

As part of its mission to bridge the financial divide, Fast Credit Finance Company Limited continues to leverage technology to deliver convenient, transparent, and rewarding financial experiences to Nigerians across demographics.

