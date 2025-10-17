Graph is now licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria as an International Money Transfer Operator, enhancing its ability to offer secure and compliant global payment services.

The company launched a multi-currency mobile payments app that allows users to open virtual accounts, send and receive payments in over 100 currencies, and manage finances in real time.

With regulatory backing and advanced technology, Graph aims to simplify international transactions for African businesses and individuals.

Graph, a fintech company building global payment infrastructure for African businesses, has announced that it is now licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as an International Money Transfer Operator (IMTO).

The license strengthens Graph’s ability to provide regulated, compliant, and efficient cross-border payment services, enabling businesses and individuals to move money globally with full confidence.

“Our IMTO license is a key milestone in building Africa’s next-generation financial infrastructure,” said Akubo Paul, CEO of Graph. “We aim to make international payments as seamless and reliable as domestic transactions.”

Alongside the regulatory approval, Graph has introduced its multi-currency mobile Payments app, offering a streamlined way to open and manage virtual accounts, process global payments, and monitor transactions in real time.

The app enables users to:

Open accounts in USD, GBP, EUR, and NGN

Send and receive compliant cross-border payments to over 100 currencies globally through our regulated entities in Nigeria, Canada, and the U.S.

Access real-time fund conversion and settlements

Manage finances securely via mobile-first access

By combining regulatory compliance with technology, Graph is positioning itself as a reliable partner for African businesses navigating international finance.

For more information, visit www.graph.finance