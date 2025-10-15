Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc, has reinforced its leadership in African luxury hospitality with an exceptional triple win at the globally renowned Seven Star Luxury Awards, the definitive benchmark of excellence in the international luxury hospitality industry.

At the grand celebration of luxury recently held in Tróia, Portugal, over the weekend, Transcorp Hotels earned three distinguished awards, affirming its dominance across the business, events, and leadership categories:

Best Luxury Business Hotel (Nigeria & Africa) – Transcorp Hilton Abuja Best Luxury Event and Conference Centre (Nigeria & Africa) – The Transcorp Centre Best CEO of the Year – Uzoamaka Oshogwe, Managing

Director/Chief Executive Officer, for her transformative leadership and visionary growth strategy

The Awards, which set the standard for excellence in the industry, are consistent with Transcorp Hotels Plc’s unmatched capacity to deliver premium, end-to-end hospitality experiences for business, diplomatic, and lifestyle clientele across the continent. Also, the recognition of the Company’s CEO alongside its flagship properties reflects the strength of an organisation where bold vision meets operational excellence.

Speaking on the awards, Uzoamaka Oshogwe, MD/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc, said: “These awards are more than symbols of success; they represent a shared commitment to redefining African hospitality. At Transcorp Hotels, we continue to push boundaries, invest in innovation, and position Nigeria as a global destination for world-class business and leisure experiences.”

The Seven Star Luxury Awards celebrate the pinnacle of achievement in the global luxury and lifestyle industries, honouring brands that exemplify excellence, innovation, and sustained impact.

With these wins, Transcorp Hotels Plc continues to set the pace for luxury hospitality in Africa, strengthening its reputation as the home of excellence through its flagship assets — Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Aura by Transcorp Hotels, and the newly launched Transcorp Event Centre.

About Transcorp Hotels Plc

Transcorp Hotels Plc is the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp), one of Nigeria’s largest conglomerates. The company owns and operates the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Nigeria’s flagship hotel, focused on redefining hospitality standards across Africa. Transcorp Hotels Plc remains dedicated to superior service delivery and infrastructure that attracts global commerce and leisure travel to the region.

www.transcorphotelsplc.com