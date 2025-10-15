Fembol Group was recognized as the Highest Volume Customer for APM Terminals Rail Product 2025, affirming its leadership in efficient and reliable cargo movement across Nigeria.

Fembol Group, one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in Nigeria, has been recognized as the Highest Volume Customer for APM Terminals Rail Product 2025, an acknowledgment that underscores the company’s commitment to efficient logistics, operational excellence, and reliable cargo movement across Nigeria.

APM Terminals, the largest seaport terminal operator in Nigeria and a global leader in port logistics, presented the award to Fembol representatives — Blessing Peter, Emmanuel Ogunrinde, and Olaide Olujimi — in recognition of the company’s exceptional performance and contribution to the growth of the rail logistics sector.

Receiving the recognition on behalf of the company, Oluwafemi Bewaji, Managing Director, Fembol Group, noted that the award reflects the company’s strategic investment in innovation, technology, and customer-focused logistics solutions.

“This recognition is more than a milestone; it’s a testament to our commitment to providing seamless, end-to-end logistics for our clients. At Fembol, we’re not just moving cargo, we’re driving efficiency and building stronger supply chains across Nigeria,” he said.

Fembol has continued to lead in integrated logistics, offering services that span project shipping, customs brokerage, haulage, documentation, and railway delivery, connecting international trade partners to Nigerian industries with reliability and speed.

The award reinforces Fembol’s position as one of the key players shaping the future of logistics in Nigeria’s fast-growing trade environment.

