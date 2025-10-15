DLM Capital Group successfully issued N9 billion Series 1 Sovereign Bond Backed Composite Notes under its N30 billion Medium-Term Note Programme, maturing in 2035 and rated AAA/AAA.

The issuance attracted strong institutional investor interest and is designed to offer capital preservation, liquidity, and competitive returns with sovereign-level credit protection.

Proceeds will be invested in FGN Bonds and underserved SME sectors, supporting financial inclusion and contributing to Nigeria’s journey toward a $1 trillion GDP.

In a bold step towards reshaping the Nigerian capital markets, DLM Capital Group, a leading Nigerian development investment bank, has announced the successful completion of a N9 billion Series 1 Sovereign Bond Backed Composite Notes (SBCN) issuance due 2035 under its ₦30 billion Medium-Term Note Programme, through its special purpose vehicle, DLM Funding SPV Plc.

The issuance, which is AAA/AAA rated and SEC approved, was designed to deliver capital preservation, liquidity, and competitive returns. It attracted strong participation from a pool of institutional investors, demonstrating continued confidence in DLM’s credit strength, innovative structuring capability, and proven track record of delivering secure investment products.

The SBCNs are structured to de-risk private credit and unlock safer access to capital for pension funds, development finance institutions (DFIs), and asset managers, while driving much-needed financial inclusion for MSMEs.

About the Issuance

Instrument: Series 1 Sovereign Bond Backed Composite Notes

Programme Size: N30 billion

Issue Size: N9 billion

Maturity: 2035

Rating: AAA/AAA (highest rating)

Use of Proceeds: Investment in FGN Bonds and underserved SME sectors

Target Investors: Pension funds, DFIs, asset managers, HNIs

Key Benefit: Attractive yields with sovereign-level credit protection

This N9 billion milestone marks the beginning of DLM Capital Group’s N30 billion Medium-Term Note Programme. The initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in Nigeria’s journey towards a $1 trillion GDP by unlocking capital, accelerating formal sector growth, and boosting productivity across critical sectors.