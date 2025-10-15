- DLM Capital Group successfully issued N9 billion Series 1 Sovereign Bond Backed Composite Notes under its N30 billion Medium-Term Note Programme, maturing in 2035 and rated AAA/AAA.
- The issuance attracted strong institutional investor interest and is designed to offer capital preservation, liquidity, and competitive returns with sovereign-level credit protection.
- Proceeds will be invested in FGN Bonds and underserved SME sectors, supporting financial inclusion and contributing to Nigeria’s journey toward a $1 trillion GDP.
In a bold step towards reshaping the Nigerian capital markets, DLM Capital Group, a leading Nigerian development investment bank, has announced the successful completion of a N9 billion Series 1 Sovereign Bond Backed Composite Notes (SBCN) issuance due 2035 under its ₦30 billion Medium-Term Note Programme, through its special purpose vehicle, DLM Funding SPV Plc.
The issuance, which is AAA/AAA rated and SEC approved, was designed to deliver capital preservation, liquidity, and competitive returns. It attracted strong participation from a pool of institutional investors, demonstrating continued confidence in DLM’s credit strength, innovative structuring capability, and proven track record of delivering secure investment products.
The SBCNs are structured to de-risk private credit and unlock safer access to capital for pension funds, development finance institutions (DFIs), and asset managers, while driving much-needed financial inclusion for MSMEs.
About the Issuance
- Instrument: Series 1 Sovereign Bond Backed Composite Notes
- Programme Size: N30 billion
- Issue Size: N9 billion
- Maturity: 2035
- Rating: AAA/AAA (highest rating)
- Use of Proceeds: Investment in FGN Bonds and underserved SME sectors
- Target Investors: Pension funds, DFIs, asset managers, HNIs
- Key Benefit: Attractive yields with sovereign-level credit protection
This N9 billion milestone marks the beginning of DLM Capital Group’s N30 billion Medium-Term Note Programme. The initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in Nigeria’s journey towards a $1 trillion GDP by unlocking capital, accelerating formal sector growth, and boosting productivity across critical sectors.
