Bluebulb champions a bold, innovation-driven model of sustainability that blends ethics, inclusion, and long-term impact across Africa’s fintech ecosystem.

Bluebulb, a UK-regulated technology company powering Africa’s global payments and treasury management, has been honoured with the African Sustainability Excellence Award for Best Quality Financial Solution 2025.

The prestigious recognition celebrates Bluebulb’s commitment to building intelligent, trusted, and scalable technology that empowers African businesses to manage global transactions efficiently and sustainably.

Held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, the award ceremony brought together distinguished African business leaders, policymakers, and C-suite executives to recognise organisations driving sustainable progress through innovation, ethics, and impact.

Representing the company, Oluwaseun Oladimeji, Director of Business Growth at Bluebulb, received the award on behalf of the team. In her acceptance remarks, Oladimeji stated: “For us, sustainability goes beyond environmental goals; it’s about building trusted financial rails that empower African enterprises to grow confidently and compete globally.”

Reflecting on the win, Bluebulb’s leadership emphasised the company’s audacious vision to be more than a financial platform: “We are an audacious technology company building intelligent products. Every step we take reflects the innovative energy we want Africa to be known for, the kind of boldness that defines us.”

Since its inception, Bluebulb has enabled over 2,000 African businesses to manage international transactions seamlessly, offering pay-in, pay-out, global collections, and treasury management solutions tailored for African markets.

This recognition underscores Bluebulb’s growing influence in Africa’s fintech ecosystem, championing a new model of sustainability rooted in innovation, inclusion, and long-term impact.

About Bluebulb:

Bluebulb is a UK-regulated technology company building infrastructure for Africa’s next generation of treasury management. The company operates according to global standards tailored for the African market. Bluebulb transforms treasury from a back-office necessity into a strategic driver of growth, trust, and innovation.