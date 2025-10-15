The conference will explore how digital innovation, ethical governance, and sustainability can collectively transform Nigeria’s capital market and support inclusive national development.

It will feature keynote speeches, plenary sessions on strategic themes like regional integration and emerging instruments, and a student fair to promote careers in securities and investment.

The event aims to position the capital market as a key driver of Nigeria’s $1 trillion GDP ambition by unlocking long-term funding and fostering investor confidence.

Capital markets are central to national economic development, mobilizing long-term capital, facilitating investments, and enabling wealth creation. Globally, capital markets are undergoing profound shifts driven by three converging forces: digital innovation, ethical governance, and sustainability. Emerging technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, and fintech solutions are revolutionizing how markets operate, enhancing efficiency, transparency, and accessibility.

The 2025 edition of the Annual Stockbrokers Conference seeks to interrogate and integrate these three dimensions—not as isolated themes, but as mutually reinforcing pillars. By embracing digital transformation, reinforcing ethical norms, and advancing sustainable finance, Nigeria’s capital market can be repositioned to better serve both economic objectives and broader societal goals. This approach will be crucial to building a future-ready capital market that fosters investor confidence, mobilizes long-term capital, and supports inclusive national development.

The theme of the conference integrates key global priorities, namely: digital innovation, ethical finance, sustainability, and economic transformation, into a unified and meaningful framework.

The emphasis on “pathways” signals actionable, forward-looking change rather than vague aspirations. It highlights the proactive role of capital markets as drivers of economic transformation, not just passive participants.

The conference will hold in the federal capital city of Abuja between October 16 – 17, 2025 and will bring together professionals from all key sections of the Nigerian capital market ecosystem, including capital market operators, regulators, policy makers, infrastructure providers, and investors, to interact and come up with effective recommendations to develop the Nigerian capital market and make it contribute significantly to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

STRUCTURE OF THE CONFERENCE

As is customary with the annual conference, the 29th edition will be a 2-day event, with a pre-event cocktail on the evening of October 15.

Day 1 on October 16, 2025, will witness, amongst several goodwill messages from dignitaries across key sections of the economy, including the Ministry of Finance, a keynote address on the theme of the conference to be delivered by Suleiman Abubakar, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank, and three plenary sessions with discussions focused on:

Evaluating the Nigerian Capital Market Masterplan 2015-2025: Lessons and Strategic Vision for 2025.

Cross-Border Capital Flows and Regional Integration: Positioning Nigeria to Attract Foreign Investments.

Exploring New Frontiers in Capital Markets: Unlocking Opportunities in Sukuk, Green Bonds, Cryptocurrencies, and Tokenized Securities.

October 17, 2025, being day 2, features a special Student Fair/Career Talk designed specifically for students to discover the different paths to becoming securities and investment professionals. Stockbrokers will also be visiting various institutions of the government for policy engagements.

To crown the day, a Gala Nite event featuring the induction of new professionals into the fold and investitures of fellows will be held between 6pm to 9pm.

CONCLUSION

The 29th Annual Stockbrokers Conference is another bold effort to highlight the strategic role of the Nigerian capital market in realizing the country’s ambitious target of a $1 trillion economy in the medium term. It focuses on leveraging macroeconomic reforms, innovative capital market instruments, and investor-friendly policies to unlock long-term funding for transformative sectors.