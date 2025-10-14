PalmPay launched a nationwide financial literacy campaign across NYSC camps in five Nigerian states, training over 5,000 corps members on personal finance and self-development.

In its continued commitment to driving financial inclusion and youth empowerment, Nigeria’s leading digital banking platform, PalmPay, has embarked on a nationwide financial literacy campaign, visiting NYSC orientation camps in five states over the past three months to train corps members on personal finance and self-development.

The initiative was born out of a gap in the number of financially literate Nigerian youths. Data from the Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center (GFLEC) shows that only one-third of adults worldwide are financially literate.

This emphasises the need for young adults to have a firm understanding of the financial management system to make informed decisions.

According to the Head of Marketing and Communications, PalmPay, Olorunfemi Hanson, “We saw a gap in the need for youths to be financially literate and as a socially responsible organization, we commenced the journey three months ago to equip young Nigerians with the knowledge and practical skills needed to manage money effectively, make informed financial decisions, and leverage digital tools for personal and professional growth.

In deploying this initiative, we are approaching NYSC camps to train corps members at the orientation camps. So far, we have been to Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers and Abuja states and trained over five thousand NYSC corps members”

During the interactive sessions, PalmPay staff facilitators engage corps members on key topics, including budgeting, saving, investment habits, and the responsible use of digital financial services. The training also introduced participants to PalmPay’s secure and user-friendly platform, demonstrating how technology can support smarter financial management during and after their service year.

Hanson noted that “As a youth-driven organisation, we believe that we can only truly grow the formal financial economy when the majority of Nigerians are financially literate. This is not the end of the road for us; we will keep visiting more camps to educate Nigerians. Financial literacy is essential for empowering Nigeria’s youth to make confident financial choices.”

Participants expressed appreciation for the sessions, noting how the training provided practical insights that will help them build sustainable financial habits.

“This training opened my eyes to the importance of saving and financial planning,” said a corps member in Oyo State. “I now see how fintech platforms like PalmPay can help me manage my allowance wisely.”

Through its continued outreach and partnerships, PalmPay reaffirms its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s development goals by empowering young people with the knowledge and tools to make sound financial decisions and thrive in the digital economy.