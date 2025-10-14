Pestra Ltd hosted Pestra Tech Day 2025 in Lagos, showcasing innovations in safety and building technologies with live demos, expert sessions, and global partner exhibitions

Honeywell appointed Pestra as its authorized distributor for Gent, Morley, and Notifier Fire Alarm products in West Africa, while Pestra also added Telecom Pneumatic Tube Systems to its portfolio

The event highlighted Pestra’s commitment to empowering industries through smart integration, strategic partnerships, and advanced solutions for healthcare, finance, oil and gas, education, and government sectors

Pestra Ltd, a leading distributor of safety, security, and building technology systems in West Africa, hosted the Pestra Tech Day 2025 at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja GRA, bringing together system integrators, consultants, end users, and global technology partners for an engaging day of knowledge sharing and collaboration.

Themed “Securing the Present, Powering the Future,” this year’s edition underscored Pestra’s commitment to advancing safety and building technologies through strategic partnerships and smart integration. Attendees experienced live demonstrations, interactive sessions, and product showcases featuring the latest innovations shaping the region’s security and automation landscape.

A major highlight of the event was the announcement of two key milestones for Pestra. First, Honeywell officially appointed Pestra Ltd as its authorized distributor for Gent, Morley and Notifier Fire Alarm products in West Africa, strengthening the availability of GENT, Morley, and Notifier systems across the region. Second, Pestra celebrated the successful integration of Telecom Pneumatic Tube Systems into its expanding portfolio—marking a transformative step in automating material transport for healthcare and industrial facilities in West Africa.

Honeywell expressed confidence in Pestra’s strong technical capabilities and regional market expertise, noting that the partnership will drive greater adoption of UL and EN-certified fire alarm solutions while promoting customer education on safety compliance and system design.

Speaking during the event, Mr. Paul Nwokolo, Managing Director of Pestra Ltd, stated:

“When we launched the very first Pestra Tech Day, it was fueled by the desire to put Pestra on the global map, not just as a supplier of technical solutions, but as a hub for technology, innovation, and collaboration. Today, in our third edition, that dream is no longer just an idea. It’s becoming reality. The addition of Honeywell Fire Alarm systems and Pneumatic Tube technology to our portfolio marks a defining moment for Pestra. Both represent our dedication to delivering world-class solutions that protect people, enhance efficiency, and redefine operational standards.”

Pestra Tech Day 2025 also featured product exhibitions from global technology leaders including Keenfinity, Bosch, Johnson Controls, Optima, Suprema, Avonic, PVS, Zycoo, Astrophysics and NVT Phybridge. The event drew representatives from healthcare, finance, oil & gas, education, and government sectors—reinforcing Pestra’s position as a trusted provider of integrated safety, security, and communication technologies across West Africa.

About Pestra Ltd

Pestra is a trusted distributor of integrated safety, security, and communication systems in Africa. Through strategic partnerships with global leaders, Pestra deliver innovative solutions in fire detection, access control, video surveillance, public address, and pneumatic tube transport systems. The company remains committed to empowering organizations with technologies that enhance safety, security, and collaboration.

For More Information

To learn more about Pestra Tech Day 2025, Pestra’s expanded portfolio, please visit www.pestra.net or contact the customer service team at cs@pestra.net.