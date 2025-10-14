Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hamthel Holdings, Hamilton Ezeonu, has identified Nigeria’s workforce readiness as the most pressing challenge facing entrepreneurs in the country.

Speaking at the launch of Hamthel Holdings’ head office in Lagos, Ezeonu expressed concern over the lack of work ethic among young Nigerians, describing it as a major obstacle to sustainable business growth.

“One of the biggest challenges I have gone through is finding the right staff,” Ezeonu said. “As I speak right now, I still need over 15 to 20 new staff. But finding the right one has been a big challenge because most of our youth today want to make quick money.”

Ezeonu, who returned to Nigeria after years of business experience in the United States, said the issue is not just recruitment but a broader cultural mindset that discourages long-term development.

“We need to train our young ones to know that there is something like working and growing,” he added. “Don’t assume they know—educate them. In time, you will surely get what you’re looking for.”

Entrepreneurial journey

Ezeonu said his entrepreneurial journey began with a frustrating experience using low-quality paints in Nigeria. That led to the creation of Hamthel Luxury Paints in partnership with Dubai-based Ritver Paints. The company later expanded into construction, launching its head office as a model for affordable luxury housing.

“We decided to go into construction because when you’re building, you have to paint the building. So our first structure is Hamthel Holdings head office. So, we wanted to show that you can have affordable luxury homes because most people in Nigeria that I’ve dealt with, for some reason, they love to cut corners. And we wanted to show example of class.”

He added that Hamthel Holdings now includes Hamthel Residence and Hamthel Luxury Tower, developed in response to substandard apartment experiences during his visits from the U.S.

“They were not meeting up to my standard,” he said. “So I knew I had to create something better—luxury, but affordable.”

Expansion into real estate

He said Hamthel Holdings has expanded into international real estate, offering investment opportunities in Dubai with up to 40% returns in 18 months, a 10-year green card for families, and visa support.

According to Ezeonu, the company’s product line grew to include Hamthel Luxury Towels after he noticed quality issues in the market.

“A lot of towels leave white stains on your skin,” he said. “We wanted our customers to have an amazing experience.”

He said Hamthel Holdings’ new head office houses the company’s brands, including smart doors and locks, paints, short-let apartment, towels, beauty products, and property investment.

What you should know

Industry experts say getting the right staff is one of the most significant challenges for entrepreneurs.

They emphasized the difficulty of retaining talent, noting that even after investing in hiring and training promising individuals, personal aspirations often lead them to pursue other opportunities.