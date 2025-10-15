The Nigerian All-Share Index closed flat on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, slipping by just 6.3 points to settle at 147,710.96, compared to 147,717.2 recorded in the previous session.

Market activity slowed as trading volume declined to 495 million shares, down from 624 million the previous day.

Market capitalization remained steady at N93.7 trillion, with 25,645 deals executed.

On the gainers’ chart, REGALINS and PRESTIGE led the pack, rising 8.82% and 6.71%, respectively.

Meanwhile, AUSTINLAZ and FIDSON topped the losers’ chart, falling 7.94% and 6.67%, respectively.

In terms of trading volume, Fidelity Bank and Chams Holdings were the most active stocks of the day.

Market summary

Current ASI: 147,711

Previous ASI: 147,717

Day Change: -0.00%

Year-to-Date Performance: +43.51%

Volume Traded: 495 million shares

Market Cap: N93.7 trillion

Top 5 gainers

REGALINS: Up 8.82% to N1.48

PRESTIGE: Up 6.71% to N1.75

WAPIC: Up 6.45% to N3.30

LEGENDINT: Up 5.45% to N5.80

CWG: Up 4.74% to N18.80

Top 5 losers

AUSTINLAZ: Down 7.94% to N2.90

FIDSON: Down 6.67% to N40.60

DEAPCAP: Down 6.67% to N1.68

CAVERTON: Down 6.35% to N6.49

BERGER: Down 5.92% to N36.55

Trading volume

Trading activity slowed compared to the previous session, as total volume dropped to 495 million shares, down from 624 million traded the previous day.

FIDELITYBK led the activity chart with 50.9 million shares, followed by CHAMS with 37.3 million.

TANTALIZERS ranked third with 36.6 million shares, while ACCESSCORP and SOVRENINS completed the top five with 30.1 million and 21.7 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, MTN Nigeria dominated the chart with transactions worth N2.4 billion.

Dangote Cement followed closely with N2.3 billion, and Lafarge Africa (WAPCO) recorded N2.2 billion.

Zenith Bank posted N1.2 billion, while Aradel Holding rounded out the top five with N1.03 billion.

SWOOT & FUGAZ performance

Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) ended the session mostly flat.

International Breweries gained 3.57%, BUA Cement edged up 0.63%, Lafarge Africa rose 0.23%, and Dangote Cement added 0.1%.

On the downside, Nigerian Breweries declined by 1.95%.

Among the tier-one banks (FUGAZ), performance was mixed.

Zenith Bank and GTCO closed flat.

UBA shed 1.17%, AccessCorp fell 0.96%, and First HoldCo slipped 0.79%.

Market outlook

Despite the flat price movement, the Nigerian All-Share Index has firmly re-established its bullish momentum, reclaiming and holding above the 146,000 and 147,000 levels.

Sustained buying interest in mid- and large-cap stocks is expected to further support the market’s upward trend in the near term.