TD Africa, the leading technology distributor in Sub-Saharan Africa, recently hosted a high-level delegation from HP to renew and review their strategic commitments and explore deeper collaboration opportunities.

The meeting served as a crucial step toward advancing their joint mission to enhance technology accessibility across the continent.

The meeting focused on unlocking new growth pathways for HP beyond Nigeria and Ghana, with both partners aligning on strategies to expand into other emerging African markets. The discussions underscored TD Africa’s role as a catalyst for technology distribution across the continent, ensuring that innovation and access reach every business and consumer.

The timing of the meeting was particularly symbolic, as it held during this year’s Customer Service Week, themed “Mission: Possible”. It reinforced both companies shared belief that exceptional service, strong partnerships, and customer-centric innovation are the foundation of sustainable growth. The week’s theme aptly captured the spirit of the session, demonstrating that, through collaboration, achieving seemingly ambitious goals for Africa’s tech ecosystem is indeed possible.

Speaking at the meeting, Ikenna Ekeh, Group Head, Computing Business at TD Africa, expressed optimism about the renewed partnership. “TD Africa and HP have walked this journey together for years, and this meeting reaffirms our joint commitment to deliver value to our customers and partners across Africa. As HP’s financial year draws to a close, this is the time to realign, refocus, and reposition for impact, ensuring that the next phase of our partnership is bolder, smarter, and truly pan-African.”

Also speaking, Richard Stainforth, Head of Channel, Southern and Central Africa (SCA) at HP, commended TD Africa’s consistent drive in building sustainable partnerships and market leadership. “TD Africa has proven time and again that they are not just a distributor, but a true growth partner. Our goal moving forward is to deepen collaboration, expand reach, and continue to deliver innovation that meets the real needs of businesses and consumers across Africa.”

The strategic meeting concluded with renewed commitments from both sides to strengthen operations, improve customer experience, and explore new market opportunities across Africa, furthering a shared vision of digital inclusion and prosperity for the continent.