Simba TVS Kargo is revolutionizing last-mile logistics in Nigeria with durable, fuel-efficient tricycles tailored for cargo, healthcare, and utility needs across diverse sectors.

The company has deployed specialized models like the Ambulance Tricycle to remote areas, and major distributors such as Multipro and Tolaram are replacing costly trucks with over 165 Kargo units.

With over N20 billion invested in after-sales support, 50,000 trained mechanics, and youth training programs, Simba TVS ensures reliability, job creation, and long-term impact nationwide.

For decades, Simba TVS has been synonymous with Nigeria’s urban mobility, with its iconic TVS “Keke” becoming an integral part of daily transport across cities and towns. Today, the company is taking its legacy further by tackling one of Nigeria’s toughest challenges—affordable, efficient and reliable logistics.

At the heart of this push is Simba TVS Kargo, a specially designed range of tricycles adapted for cargo and utility purposes. From FMCG distribution to rural healthcare delivery, Simba Kargo is redefining last-mile transport and providing solutions to sectors long underserved by conventional logistics.

“Simba TVS Kargo is more than just another product—it’s a lifeline for businesses, farmers, and communities,” said Kamlesh Pitale, Head of Institutional Sales at Simba Group. “We saw the struggles created by rising costs after fuel subsidy removal and stepped in with a solution that is practical, durable, and affordable.”

With a 400–550kg carrying capacity, Simba TVS Kargo fills the critical gap between motorcycles and pickup trucks. Backed by warranties, after-sales support, and customization options, the vehicles are already in use across multiple industries, including poultry, crop farming, FMCG distribution, waste management, and even healthcare.

One standout innovation is the Simba TVS Ambulance Tricycle, designed to navigate rough terrain and reach remote communities with speed and efficiency. Recent deliveries have been made to Taraba State, Port Harcourt, and the Leprosy Missions in Lafia, Abuja. Known for its maneuverability, low fuel consumption, and high performance, the Simba TVS Ambulance Tricycle has been described as a “life-saving option when minutes matter.”

For corporate distribution, major players such as Multipro and Tolaram have already embraced Simba TVS Kargo. Multipro alone operates more than 165 units nationwide, replacing decades-old imported trucks that were unreliable and costly to maintain.

Beyond vehicles, Simba TVS has invested heavily in after-sales infrastructure, committing more than ₦20 billion to service and support. With 50,000 trained mechanics, nationwide spare parts warehouses, and a 24-hour helpline, the company ensures minimal downtime for operators. Its new “Service on Wheel” campaign takes maintenance directly to customers’ locations, reducing operational disruptions.

Simba TVS also runs a youth training initiative, certifying more than 15,000 technicians in partnership with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC). Riders are also given orientation sessions on maintenance, warranties, and best practices to maximize product life.

According to Jide Odelola, Head of Marketing, Simba TVS Kargo is steadily becoming a permanent fixture in Nigeria’s logistics ecosystem. “The traction is building rapidly. Soon, Simba TVS Kargo will be the go-to special-purpose vehicle across hospitals, churches, farms, SMEs, NGOs, and government agencies. These vehicles are built for Nigeria’s realities—durable, cost-effective, and reliable.”

With over 35 years of engineering expertise and a strong footprint across the country, Simba TVS is positioning Kargo as the future of last-mile mobility in Nigeria—a future that is affordable, practical, and truly transformative. Enriching lives with innovative mobility solutions!!!