The Lagos State Government will begin removing illegal land reclamation structures and prosecuting offenders from October 15, 2025.

The announcement was made by Tokunbo Wahab, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, through his official X account on Monday.

The enforcement targets individuals, developers, and corporate bodies involved in unauthorized land reclamation and waterfront encroachment.

The directive comes after a seven-day grace period issued through public notices expired on September 25, with reports indicating that some operators continued illegal activities.

According to Wahab, the Ministry responsible for environmental management will remove all illegal reclamation structures and fill materials lacking statutory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Drainage Clearance Certificates. Equipment and materials used in unauthorized projects will be seized, and violators will face prosecution under Lagos State environmental and urban development laws.

“Following the expiration of a 7- day ultimatum given by the Lagos State Government through two Public Notices published in two separate ANNOUNCEMENTS on September 18th and 19th in the Punch and The Nation newspapers respectively. It has become imperative;

“To notify the general public, particularly individuals, developers and corporate bodies engaging in unauthorized land reclamation and waterfront encroachment that the grace period of SEVEN DAYS for compliance and cessation of illegal reclamation activities as contained in our earlier public notices have since expired on 25th September 2025,” the statement read in part.

It added, “The following measures shall be implemented without further notice:

“i.Removal of all illegal reclamation structures and fillings without the Statutory EIA and Drainage Clearance Certificate.

“ii.Seizure of all reclamation equipment and materials found on prohibited sites.

“iii.Prosecution of offenders in accordance with Environmental and Urban Development Laws of the State.”

Wahab emphasized that the enforcement is necessary to protect the environment, prevent flooding, and ensure public safety. He also warned residents against supporting illegal reclamation operators to avoid exposure to risk or legal consequences.

What you should know

Over the weekend, Lagos State sealed several illegal reclamation sites near the Ikota River, particularly around Partibons Homes Estate and Bee-Forth Estate Phase II in Lekki. The illegal reclamations had reportedly blocked key drainage channels, posing a flood risk.

Beyond the sealing and planned removal of illegal structures, the state plans to integrate estate lakes, canals, and pumps into a Blue-Green Network over 24 months to manage stormwater and reduce flash floods. Measures include installing flap gates, restoring canal rights-of-way, and expanding drainage channels.

Between 2023 and 2025, maintenance work covered 579 km of secondary collectors and 309 km of primary channels, while 218 new channels were awarded for construction.

The Emergency Flood Abatement Gang (EFAG), a unit under the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, cleared 444 km of drains, restored 40 km of encroached channels, installed debris screens, and piloted estate lakes.

These efforts form part of Lagos State’s long-term flood mitigation plan and include building rules that require on-site water retention in new developments.