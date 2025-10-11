Mars Aviation Limited was not notified before the EFCC obtained a temporary court order restricting access to its bank accounts, and the company is now legally challenging the order.

The company asserts that all its operations and payments have been lawful, transparent, and in line with Nigerian regulations and international standards.

Mars Aviation urges the public to avoid speculation and awaits a fair judicial process to present evidence that will vindicate its reputation and business practices.

Our attention has been drawn to recent online publications citing an ex parte order of the Federal High Court in Abuja obtained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which temporarily restricts access to the bank accounts of Mars Aviation Limited, a duly registered and reputable Nigerian airline company associated with Mr. Bashir Haske, pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation.

Ordinarily, we would not respond to speculative media commentary. However, in the interest of the public and to safeguard the reputation of our company and stakeholders, it has become necessary to clarify certain points and restate our unwavering commitment to lawful and transparent business practices.

The application leading to the said order was made without notice to us, and we were therefore not afforded the opportunity to present our position before the court. We have since instructed our legal counsel to take all appropriate steps to challenge the order and to ensure that the facts are properly placed before the court.

We wish to unequivocally state that Mars Aviation Limited has conducted all its operations in full compliance with applicable laws and regulatory standards. Every payment received by the company was for legitimate services rendered in accordance with Nigerian law and international best practices.

It is important to note that the allegations being circulated are unfounded and unsupported by credible evidence. At the appropriate time and in the proper legal forum, we will present comprehensive documentary evidence to demonstrate the legitimacy and integrity of our operations.

We reiterate our respect for the lawful mandate of agencies tasked with investigative responsibilities. However, we trust that such powers will always be exercised fairly, objectively, without political considerations and influence, and that due process will be strictly observed. We are confident that once the facts are fully presented before the court, the outcome will vindicate Mars Aviation Limited and its management.

As a law-abiding corporate entity, Mars Aviation Limited remains committed to ethical business conduct, corporate governance, transparency, and compliance with all regulatory obligations. We have an established track record of service delivery, professionalism, and patriotic contribution to Nigeria’s aviation and economic development.

We urge the public to refrain from drawing conclusions based on ongoing proceedings or media speculation. The truth will be fully established through proper judicial processes, and we remain confident that justice will prevail.

Signed:

Management of Mars Aviation Limited

Abuja, Nigeria

7th October 2025