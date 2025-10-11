Unity Bank’s MD, Ebenezer Kolawole, emphasized that responsiveness and innovation in service culture are key to enhancing customer experience and differentiating impact.

The Bank celebrated Customer Service Week 2025 with the theme “Mission: Possible,” highlighting teamwork, resilience, and a customer-first mindset through nationwide activities and staff recognition.

Unity Bank continues to invest in technology and innovation, including its multilingual USSD platform *7799# and the Unifi mobile app, to simplify and enrich customer banking experiences.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Unity Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenezer Kolawole, has said that a service culture built on responsiveness and innovation will differentiate the impact that customer service can make in any organisation.

Making the remarks at the flag off of the Customer Service Week 2025 in Unity Bank, Mr. Kolawole stated that “apart from constantly improving the way in which better customer support can be achieved, the increasing sophistication of our customers have made the Bank to also begin to focus more on customer experience innovation with investment being made in technology, systems, and people which enable us redefine our customer journey altogether”.

While extolling the Bank for always rising to any occasion, the Managing Director celebrated the resilient frontline staff for their unwavering dedication and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer service across all touch points, stating that this year’s celebration, themed “Mission: Possible,” underscores the Bank’s unwavering belief that every customer needs can be met through innovation, teamwork, and with service culture.

“The Bank’s customer service teams are well acclaimed for their passion, professionalism, and resilience in fulfilling the institution’s mission to provide exceptional service to its growing customer base”, the Unity Bank MD further stated.

In further acknowledgement, Mr. Kolawole stated: “At Unity Bank, our mission is clear — to make banking simple, accessible, and rewarding for every customer. ‘Mission Possible’ captures the spirit with which we approach every challenge and opportunity to serve; whether through our digital platforms, branch interactions, or customer support channels”.

Additionally, the Bank’s Chief Customer Service Officer, Elfrida Igebu, emphasised the significance of recognising and celebrating staff who consistently go above and beyond to serve customers.

“This year’s theme reminds us that what may seem challenging is always achievable with the right attitude, teamwork, and customer-first mindset. Our frontline teams embody this every day by demonstrating that at Unity Bank, service excellence is not just a goal, it is our mission,” Igebu said.

Throughout the week, Unity Bank organised activities across its branches and offices nationwide to reflect the Customer Service Week 2025, from customer appreciation engagements, Award of recognition for Staff, setting up festive ambience and decor, flamboyant service and cultural costumes donned by members to digital media activations.

In time past, Unity Bank was among the first financial institutions to introduce a multilingual USSD platform, *7799#, and from then onwards, the Bank continues to upgrade features of its mobile banking platform, Unifi app, for optimisation, reinforcing customer experience innovation and convenience.