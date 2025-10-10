Switch, Sterling Bank’s diaspora banking and cross-border payments platform, today announced a strategic collaboration with Thunes, the global payments network, to enable Nigerians in the Diaspora to link their local and UK/EU bank accounts and instantly top up their Naira accounts at home at no additional cost.

With Thunes’ Direct Global Network integrated into Switch, customers in the UK/EU can fund their Nigerian accounts in seconds, with clear, upfront FX rates and zero fees. Initial rails cover GBP to NGN and EUR to NGN, with USD to NGN, CAD to NGN, and other currencies to be introduced soon.

Speaking on the partnership, Ayodeji Saba, Head of Switch and Remittance at Sterling Bank, described the partnership as transformative for customers:

“We’re thrilled to announce a game-changing collaboration that brings more affordable and efficient global payment solutions to the table. This is about speed, simplicity, and control. Nigerians in the UK and Europe can now link their British Pound or Euro accounts directly to Switch and instantly top up Naira for bills, family support, or investments at home.

Backed by BVN/NIN verification and Thunes’ global rails, Switch delivers excellent reliability with a diaspora-first experience.”

Saba also commented:

“Ultimately, we’re simplifying how money moves across borders and connecting Nigeria to the world. With Switch and Thunes, Nigerians in the UK and EU can top up their Naira accounts in seconds, starting from £10/€10, with zero fees.

It’s instant, seamless, and secure setting a new benchmark for Africa’s diaspora banking and proving how technology can truly redefine the way the world moves money.”

Speaking on behalf of Thunes, Daniel Parreira, SVP Sales Africa, added:

“As we welcome Sterling Bank’s Switch as a new member of the Thunes Direct Global Network, Nigerian consumers in the UK and Europe will enjoy instant, transparent, and dependable cross-border transactions.

With our cross-border top-up solutions, the Nigerian diaspora can better control their finances, making their overseas hard-earned income available on their Nigerian Switch account.”

Thunes’ proprietary Direct Global Network, complemented by its SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, allows its members to access more than 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts, and 15 billion cards in over 130 countries, to move funds in more than 80 currencies.

Thunes—known for its efficient payment processing capabilities and partnerships with major companies like Uber, Deliveroo, PayPal, Remitly, and Revolut—brings extensive experience and reliability to this collaboration.

Switch by Sterling is available for download on Android and iOS, offering an easy and efficient way to manage finances.