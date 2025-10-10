Academy Press Plc. will celebrate its 60th anniversary on October 22, 2025, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, themed “Celebrating the Past, Envisioning Tomorrow”

Academy Press Plc., one of Nigeria’s foremost printing and publishing companies, is set to celebrate its 60 years of printing excellence and innovation. The Diamond Jubilee Anniversary, themed “Celebrating the Past, Envisioning Tomorrow,” will take place on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Olugbenga Ladipo, Managing Director of Academy Press Plc., said:

“This Diamond Jubilee is not only a celebration of our past achievements but also a reaffirmation of our commitment to innovation, excellence, and service. We are proud of our heritage, grateful to our stakeholders, and excited about the future we are building together.”

The celebration will host government dignitaries, corporate leaders, industry stakeholders, alumni, employees, and international partners. It will also feature a red carpet reception, goodwill messages, keynote addresses, and engaging moments that connect the past, present, and future of Academy Press Plc.

With a legacy built on quality, precision, and trust, Academy Press Plc. remains committed to delivering world-class printing solutions and creating value for stakeholders in the years ahead.

About Academy Press Plc.

Academy Press Plc. is a leading printing and publishing company in Nigeria with six decades of excellence in delivering high-quality print solutions. Headquartered in Lagos, Academy Press has served diverse sectors including education, government, finance, and corporate enterprises.