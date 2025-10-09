Katsina State has announced an ambitious plan to achieve 70% broadband penetration and lay 2,000 kilometres of fibre optic network by 2030, as part of its ongoing digital transformation agenda.

This was disclosed by the Executive Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda (Ph.D., CON), in a statement shared via his official X handle, following his participation at the Business Roundtable on Improving Investment in Broadband Connectivity and Safeguarding Critical Digital Infrastructure held in Abuja.

Governor Radda reaffirmed Katsina State’s commitment to driving inclusive digital development and strengthening digital governance.

“Our vision is to achieve 70% broadband penetration and lay at least 2,000km of fiber optic network across Katsina by 2030, ensuring that both rural and urban communities are fully connected,” he said

He described broadband connectivity as essential to modern governance and sustainable development.

“Broadband is no longer a luxury; it’s a lifeline of modern governance, security, education, healthcare, and economic growth,” he added

Digital reforms implemented

Governor Radda highlighted a series of reforms already undertaken by his administration to promote ICT adoption, transparency, and accountability.

“Since inception, our administration has taken bold steps, from establishing a dedicated Directorate of ICT to drive technology-led reforms, to waiving Right-of-Way charges that attract private investment in broadband expansion, and introducing ICT-driven governance systems such as the Treasury Single Account (TSA), e-Government services, and land administration reforms, all aimed at strengthening accountability, transparency, and efficiency in governance.”

These measures, according to him, are designed to create a favourable environment for private sector participation and accelerate infrastructure deployment across the state.

$8 Million World Bank Credit

Governor Radda also disclosed that Katsina State had been awarded an $8 million credit under the World Bank-supported State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) Programme in recognition of its ICT-driven reforms and efforts to improve the ease of doing business.

“I am also delighted to share that Katsina State has been awarded an $8m credit under the World Bank–supported State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) Programme, in recognition of our ICT-led reforms and business-enabling environment.”

He said the funding reflects investor confidence in the state’s governance model and underscores the government’s commitment to building a transparent and technology-driven economy.

“This achievement reflects our seriousness about digital governance, investor confidence, and transparency.”

Governor Radda noted that Katsina’s current progress demonstrates its emerging role as a regional leader in digital innovation.

“With these milestones, Katsina is positioning itself as a leading hub for digital growth and innovation in Northern Nigeria,” he said

He emphasized that collaboration with federal and development partners remains central to achieving the state’s digital agenda.

What you should know

The digital landscape in Nigeria has experienced steady growth in recent years, largely driven by improved telecommunications infrastructure, affordable mobile devices, and growing digital awareness among citizens.

Katsina ranked among the top 10 states with the highest number of internet users, recording about 4.6 million active users. Nairametrics noted that this reflects the expansion of digital connectivity beyond major urban centers.

Katsina’s growth in digital access is not new. In 2020, the state recorded a 41.46% jump in the number of mobile internet subscribers, the fastest in Nigeria at the time. The increase took the number of subscribers from 2.6 million in Q1 2019 to 3.679 million in Q1 2020.

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, recently announced a $2 billion broadband project aimed at expanding connectivity nationwide and positioning Nigeria as Africa’s next global technology hub.

Tijani said the project will deliver universal broadband coverage across all 774 local government areas within three years. He also noted that improved rural connectivity could add $25 billion annually to Nigeria’s agricultural output and help diversify the economy.