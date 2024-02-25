The digital landscape in Nigeria has seen significant growth over the years, with more citizens gaining access to the internet.

This has been largely driven by improved telecommunications infrastructure, affordable mobile devices, and the growing digital awareness among the population.

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, data on internet usage across the country reveals fascinating insights into which states are leading in digital connectivity.

According to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) internet subscriptions in the country stood at 163.8 million at the end of 2023.

Based on the NBS data, here are the top 10 states with the highest number of internet users in Nigeria as of Q4 2024:

10. Delta (4.4 million)

Rounding off the list is Delta State, with 4.4 million internet users. Known for its oil production, Delta is also making strides in the digital world, contributing to the diverse landscape of internet users in Nigeria.

9. Katsina (4.6 million

Katsina State, with 4.6 million internet users, is another northern state on the list, showcasing the expanding reach of digital connectivity beyond Nigeria’s major urban centers.

This growth is a testament to the increasing awareness and adoption of digital technologies in the state.

8. Adamawa (5.4 million)

Adamawa State stands out in the northeastern region with 5.4 million internet users. Despite facing challenges, the state is making significant progress in digital inclusion, bridging the digital divide in the region.

7. Rivers (5.6 million)

Rivers State, with its capital in Port Harcourt, is not just an oil-rich state but also a burgeoning center for technology and innovation in the southern part of Nigeria, with 5.6 million internet users.

The state’s efforts in leveraging digital technology for economic development are evident in its internet usage figures.

6. FCT (5.8 million)

The FCT, encompassing Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, boasts 5.8 million internet users. As the administrative and political heart of Nigeria, it’s no surprise that the FCT is among the leaders in digital connectivity, with many government and private sector initiatives pushing for greater internet penetration.

5. Kaduna (7.4 million)

Kaduna State is another northern state making waves in the digital world, with 7.4 million internet users. The state has been proactive in embracing technology, aiming to become a northern tech hub, which is reflected in its growing internet user base.

4. Oyo (8.4 million)

Oyo State, known for its rich cultural heritage, is also making strides in digital engagement with 8.4 million internet users. Its capital, Ibadan, is becoming a significant tech cluster, fostering digital education and innovation.

3. Kano (9 million)

Kano, one of the largest cities in Nigeria’s northern region, comes in third with 9 million internet users. The state has historically been a center of commerce and trade, and its adaptation to digital transformation has been commendable, making it a leading state in the north for internet usage.

2. Ogun (9.5 million)

Following Lagos is Ogun State, with 9.5 million internet users. Ogun’s strategic position as a neighbor to Lagos and its efforts in improving its ICT infrastructure have made it an emerging center for technology and industrialization, attracting more people to the digital space.

1. Lagos (18.9 million)

Topping the chart is Lagos, the commercial hub of Nigeria, boasting an impressive 18.9 million internet users. The state’s advanced infrastructure, coupled with its status as a business and tech hub, significantly contributes to its high internet usage.

Lagos is not only the most populous city in Nigeria but also a melting pot of cultures and businesses, making it a hotspot for digital activities.

Bottomline

The distribution of internet users across Nigeria highlights a significant trend towards digital inclusion and the growing importance of internet connectivity as a driver of economic and social activities.

As Nigeria continues to embrace the digital age, these figures are expected to rise, further integrating the country into the global digital economy.