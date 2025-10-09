Green Energy International Limited (GEIL) has launched the Otakikpo Onshore Crude Oil Export Terminal, a $400 million project that stands as the first wholly indigenous onshore crude export terminal to be built in Nigeria.

This was disclosed on Wednesday in a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen.

“It gives me great pleasure to congratulate my dear brother, Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, former Special Adviser on Energy and Strategic Matters to President Olusegun Obasanjo, and an illustrious son of @OndoStateOnline, on the successful launch of the $400 million Otakikpo Onshore Crude Oil Export Terminal by Green Energy International Limited,” she stated.

“This first wholly indigenous facility of its kind in over five decades is a landmark achievement, showcasing visionary leadership, technical depth, and Nigeria’s growing capacity to deliver world-class energy infrastructure,” Verheijen added.

President Tinubu lauds project

Speaking at the inauguration, President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, described the project as a strategic achievement aligned with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the terminal reflects Nigeria’s commitment to expanding energy infrastructure, deepening local participation, and strengthening national energy security.

Reiterating the continued importance of hydrocarbons to Nigeria’s growth, Tinubu noted: “Oil and gas will never go away. The International Energy Agency has now admitted that the world must invest over $540 billion yearly in the upstream sector to avoid an energy crisis. We cannot abandon our God-given resources.”

The President also disclosed that the Federal Government was engaging with Ogoni leaders to resolve longstanding issues that have hindered oil production in their communities.

What you should know

The Otakikpo Onshore crude oil export terminal is the first wholly indigenous onshore crude export terminal to be built in Nigeria in over 50 years.

Earlier in May, the presidency announced that the country has attracted over $8 billion in investments for deepwater and gas projects within a year.

In September, President Tinubu directed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to immediately commence engagements with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Ogoni people, and other relevant stakeholders to finalise modalities for the resumption of oil production in Ogoniland.

In January, the President directed the National Security Adviser to coordinate negotiations with Ogoni leaders aimed at fostering inclusive consultations and mutual understanding.

“We must work together with mutual trust. Go back home, do more consultations, and embrace others. We must make this trip worthwhile by bringing peace, development, and a clean environment back to Ogoniland,” the President stated.

Following the meeting with Ogoni leaders, Tinubu assented to the bill establishing the Federal University of Environmental Technology in Ogoni, Rivers State.