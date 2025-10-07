The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for recruitment into the Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres will hold on October 9, 2025.

The announcement was made on the service’s verified X handle and Facebook page on Tuesday, confirming the next stage of the ongoing recruitment exercise.

The service had earlier conducted a mandatory pre-test on 4th- 6th October 4 for junior cadre candidates.

The purpose was to help applicants familiarize themselves with the testing platform before the main recruitment examination.

Exam schedule and requirements

The service stated that the main online recruitment examination for all shortlisted Inspectorate and Customs Assistant Cadre applicants will be conducted on Thursday in batches.

“Candidates have been grouped into three batches (A, B and C) and are to log in with their NIN via https://updates.customs.gov.ng to check their batch, date and time of the examination.

Strict compliance with the assigned batch and time is mandatory. Failure to adhere may lead to disqualification,” the statement read.

NCS also advised candidates against using calculators, mobile phones, or any other devices during the examination.

The service warned that multiple log-ins or switching browser windows during the test could affect participation and possibly lead to disqualification.

It clarified that this stage of the recruitment exercise applies only to Inspectorate and Customs Assistant Cadre applicants, not to those in the Superintendent Cadre.

Shortlisted candidates for the CBT can take the test from any location of their choice, provided they have reliable internet access.

However, the NCS cautioned that the test must be taken using a laptop or desktop computer equipped with a webcam and a full-screen display, as the application is not enabled for mobile phones.

What you should know

The NCS began its 2025 recruitment process in December 2024 after receiving federal approval to hire 3,927 officers into the Superintendent, Inspectorate, and Customs Assistant cadres. According to the NCS, the recruitment aims to strengthen trade facilitation and support Nigeria’s economic recovery through improved border management and revenue collection.

The application portal opened on December 27, 2024, and closed on January 2, 2025, with thousands of Nigerians applying across the three cadres. The process is divided into multiple stages, starting with document verification and online applications, followed by a mandatory pre-test.

Applicants under the Superintendent Cadre have already taken the Pre-Test stage and online recruitment test. Due to technical challenges caused by heavy traffic on the portal during the initial exercise, shortlisted candidates were grouped into four batches:A, B, C, and D.