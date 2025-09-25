The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has rescheduled the Pre-Test for shortlisted Superintendent Cadre applicants following earlier challenges in the exercise.

The move follows technical challenges during the initial exercise caused by high traffic on the portal.

Shortlisted candidates have been grouped into four batches: A, B, C, and D.

All candidates are required to use their National Identification Number (NIN) to check their assigned Batch, Date, and Time via the official portal: https://updates.customs.gov.ng

The NCS emphasized that strict compliance with assigned Batch and Time is mandatory, warning that failure to adhere to the schedule may lead to disqualification.

Backstory

On September 22, the NCS conducted a Pre-Test for Superintendent Cadre applicants. The exercise aimed to familiarize candidates with the online system ahead of the main Computer-Based Test (CBT). Applicants were required to complete log-in procedures and facial verification before the test.

However, many candidates encountered significant technical issues during the Pre-Test. Reports indicated that the portal experienced repeated crashes, with error messages such as “500 Internal Server Error,” preventing numerous applicants from accessing the system.

In response to these challenges, the NCS acknowledged the technical difficulties and attributed them to high traffic on the portal. The Service advised applicants to keep trying as the technical team worked to resolve the issues.

Instructions for other cadres

The agency clarified that the Pre-Test currently applies only to Superintendent Cadre candidates.

“Inspectorate & Assistant Cadre applicants should NOT log in at this stage,” the NCS said, noting that they will be contacted later for their Pre-Test.

The NCS explained that the Pre-Test is intended solely to help candidates familiarise themselves with the system and assist in the proper planning of the recruitment exercise. It does not affect the recruitment outcome. Candidates were reminded that the Pre-Test Link is the same as the one earlier sent.

What you should know

The current recruitment drive by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is part of the agency’s broader efforts to modernize its workforce.

Candidates are required to follow specific steps to ensure smooth participation in the Pre-Test.

Upon signing in, candidates will be required to complete facial verification and carefully read the instructions 30 minutes before the commencement of the Pre-Test.

After the 30 minutes allocated for log-in, candidates must click on the START button to commence the Pre-Test

The NCS emphasized that candidates scheduled for the exercise are urged to comply strictly with the guidelines to avoid any issues during the test.