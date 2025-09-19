The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced a Pre-Test exercise for candidates invited for the Superintendent cadre, scheduled for Monday, 22nd September 2025, at 3:00 pm.

“The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) wishes to notify all invited applicants of the Superintendent cadre that a Pre-Test exercise will be held on Monday, 22nd September 2025 at 3:00 pm.

Applicants of the Inspectorate and Assistant cadres will be contacted subsequently for their Pre-Test exercise.

In view of this, a dedicated Pre-Test Link will be forwarded to candidates to enable them to complete their log-in procedures and participate in the exercise.

The objective of the Pre-Test is to allow applicants to familiarize themselves with the system ahead of the actual Computer-Based Test (CBT),” they said.

Guidelines for candidates

Applicants are required to follow specific steps to ensure smooth participation:

“Upon signing in, candidates will be required to complete facial verification and carefully read the instructions 30 minutes before the commencement of the Pre-Test.”

“After the 30 minutes allocated for log-in, candidates must ‘click on the START button to commence the Pre-Test,” they stated.

The NCS emphasized that candidates scheduled for the exercise are urged to comply strictly with the guidelines to avoid any issues during the test.

What you should know

The current recruitment drive by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is part of the agency’s broader efforts to modernize its workforce. The process officially began on December 27, 2024, following approval to recruit 3,927 personnel across the Superintendent, Inspector, and Customs Assistant cadres.

To ensure fairness, the NCS deployed a computer-driven selection process that strictly enforces criteria such as age and academic qualifications. In the first phase, the agency received a total of 573,523 applications. After document verification, 286,697 candidates were shortlisted for the next stage.

The NCS directed shortlisted candidates to verify their registered email addresses or risk missing out on the next stage of the recruitment process. The email validation portal was closed on September 18, marking a key step in moving candidates closer to the next phase of selection.

The nationwide Computer-Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to take place between September 14 and 21, 2025, and all shortlisted candidates are required to participate in a mandatory pre-test session two days before their assigned exam date. The closure of the email validation portal marks a key step in moving candidates closer to the next phase of selection.