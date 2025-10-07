Fuel attendants across Nigeria have raised concerns over the meagre wages and poor working conditions they endure, despite the growing cost of living and long working hours in the country’s downstream petroleum sector.

Operating under the Concerned Petrol Station Workers (CPSWs), the workers said they were “dying in silence,” in spite of serving as the last link between fuel and millions of Nigerian consumers daily.

In a statement to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Ibrahim Zango, the workers lamented poor wages, lack of protection, and the harsh conditions they face in discharging their duties nationwide.

Zango lamented that in spite of their critical role in fuel distribution, attendants, security guards, and managers remained among the most underpaid, earning as little as N20,000 to N30,000 monthly, far below living costs.

“How do you survive on N20,000 in today’s Nigeria? We don’t even get allowances or medical support. If you complain, you risk losing your job,” he lamented.

“We are the ones who stand under the scorching sun and in the rain to serve millions every day, yet we are treated as if our lives don’t matter,” Zango said.

He added that the workers feared losing their jobs if they complained, even though they remained the engine room of the Nigerian petroleum sector.

Attendants lament poor working conditions, calls out NUPENG

The group said the workers are exposed to toxic fumes, robbery attacks, and other hazards without protective gear or insurance, leaving them vulnerable in the face of accidents or emergencies.

“When there is a fire outbreak, robbery, or accident, the owners disappear, and the attendants are left to suffer. We are the unsung heroes of Nigeria’s oil economy,” Zango stated.

According to him, attempts to unionise or demand fair treatment were often met with intimidation, harassment, and threats from petrol station owners seeking to suppress activism.

“Even the law doesn’t seem to protect us. We can’t form unions, and NUPENG has not organised us effectively. We are just on our own,” he alleged.

The CPSWs urged the Federal Government, Ministry of Labour, and Nigeria Labour Congress to include petrol station workers in ongoing petroleum sector reforms.

Their demands include fair wages, improved working conditions, regulated shifts, rest breaks, protective gear, union rights, and effective representation by NUPENG.

“Petrol station workers are not invisible. We are not expendable. We are Nigerians who keep the economy running, often at the expense of our health and dignity,” Zango declared.

He insisted that their voices must no longer be silenced, calling for immediate recognition, respect, and protection for frontline workers in the petroleum sector.

What you should know

In July 2024, the Nigerian Senate passed a bill to formalise the increase—raising the minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000—and shortened the review cycle from five years to three years.

The Minimum Wage Act mandates a five-year interval for wage adjustment negotiations between the federal government and organised labour.