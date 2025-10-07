Chune.xyz partners with Amapiano Groove Records to bring African music creation and monetization to the blockchain

The collaboration combines AI-powered music production with onchain revenue sharing for artists and fans

Launch kicks off with Groove Genesis Vol. 1, a five-track AI-produced EP available exclusively on Chune.xyz

Chune.xyz, a blockchain-powered music launchpad built to help independent artists earn more from their work, has announced a strategic partnership with Amapiano Groove Records.

Amapiano Groove Records is one of Africa’s first AI-driven record labels dedicated to using this new technology with some human guidance to produce songs in the Afrobeats, Amapiano, and 3-Step Afro-House genres.

Together, the two innovators are reshaping how African music is created, distributed, and monetized by bringing digital scarcity, fair artist earnings, and global accessibility directly onto the blockchain.

Why Does This Partnership Matter?

African Music Is Growing, But Independent Artists Still Struggle

The world can’t get enough of African sounds. Global streams of Amapiano alone have grown over 240% in the last two years, while Afrobeats and Afro-House continue to dominate global charts.

But despite this growth, most independent artists across Lagos, Johannesburg, Accra, and beyond still struggle to earn sustainable income.

Streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music pay only fractions of a cent per play, meaning artists often need millions of streams just to break even on a single track.

That’s where this new partnership comes in.

AI Creativity Meets Onchain Monetization

Amapiano Groove Records is breaking boundaries by using AI to generate high-quality African dance tracks at scale while Chune.xyz complements this innovation by solving the monetization problem, allowing artists (human and synthetic artists alike) to release limited-edition digital records directly on the Ethereum blockchain.

“These drops prove you don’t need a warehouse of vinyl or a major-label budget to reach fans worldwide,” said Emmanuella Adike, co-founder and product lead of Chune.xyz.

How The Partnership Works

Limited Exclusive Digital Drops: Each Amapiano Groove Records release will debut as 100–250 collectible “digital songs” on Chune.xyz.

Instant Revenue Splits: Smart contracts automatically send 90% of primary sales to Amapiano Groove Records on day one, with 10% going to Chune.xyz as a platform fee.

Fan Utility: Collectors unlock perks like early listening access, remix voting rights, and invites to Amapiano Groove Records x Chune community events.

The partnership will debut with Groove Genesis Vol. 1, a five-track EP featuring Amapiano Groove Records’ AI Artists, available exclusively on Chune at launch.

Why Chune.xyz Stands Out

Chune.xyz isn’t just another music streaming platform. It’s designed as a complement to Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

Artists can still publish their music for exposure, but with Chune, they gain a direct revenue stream and closer fan connections.

Think of it as a 24/7 global merch foundry with no shipping costs, no vinyl pressing headaches, and no middlemen.

Key features for artists and fans include:

Simple Artist Onboarding: Sign up with email, MetaMask, or Trust Wallet. Verified artists can upload tracks, set edition sizes, and mint their digital drops.

Instant Payments: When fans purchase in ETH, funds go directly to the artist’s wallet in real time.

Built-In Royalties: Artists continue to earn automatically from resale royalties.

Easy Fan Access: Fans can join with email or wallet, fund their accounts by sending ETH directly, and start collecting immediately.

Chune has already tested its system for six months on Ethereum’s Sepolia testnet, processing 1,000+ digital editions for 50+ early users. Some drops sold out in under 12 hours.

Now, the platform is going live in Beta on Ethereum mainnet, bringing real value and real ETH into every transaction.

About Chune.xyz

Chune.xyz is a Web3 music platform that helps independent artists mint, sell, and share royalties through limited digital song editions, think vinyl for the streaming generation, but fully digital and global. Built on Ethereum, Chune ensures low fees, fast settlement, and transparent splits.

Media Contact: admin@chune.xyz

About Amapiano Groove Records

Based in South Africa, Amapiano Groove Records is Africa’s first label built around AI-generated African dance music. From Afrobeats to Amapiano to Afro-House, AGR delivers nonstop, cutting-edge sounds while giving fans a chance to co-own the journey.

Media Contact: support@amapianogrooverecords.com

The future of African music isn’t just about streams. It’s about ownership, connection, and fair pay. With Chune.xyz and Amapiano Groove Records, that future starts now.